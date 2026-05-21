Tamil Nadu man found dead in Bengaluru lodge weeks after arriving in search of job

The police said one Faji Ulla Khan had booked the lodge room, but he might not have stayed with Madhu.

A 38-year-old man, from Puliyampatti in Tamil Nadu, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in Bengaluru’s Madiwala area on Wednesday.

The man, whom the police identified as Madhu, reportedly came to Bengaluru about two weeks ago in search of employment. Madhu was on medication for heart-related ailments, the police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest he died of a heart attack due to a possible overdose of prescribed tablets. The exact cause will be confirmed only after the postmortem.

The staff at the lodge in Maruti Nagar found him lying motionless on the bed and alerted the police, who said blood was oozing from his mouth when they reached the room.