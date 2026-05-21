Tamil Nadu man found dead in Bengaluru lodge weeks after arriving in search of job

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A 38-year-old man, from Puliyampatti in Tamil Nadu, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in Bengaluru’s Madiwala area on Wednesday.
The man, whom the police identified as Madhu, reportedly came to Bengaluru about two weeks ago in search of employment. Madhu was on medication for heart-related ailments, the police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest he died of a heart attack due to a possible overdose of prescribed tablets. The exact cause will be confirmed only after the postmortem.
The staff at the lodge in Maruti Nagar found him lying motionless on the bed and alerted the police, who said blood was oozing from his mouth when they reached the room.
The police said one Faji Ulla Khan had booked the lodge room, but he might not have stayed with Madhu. Madhu checked in on Monday. They are also verifying whether any others were present in the room, as there are conflicting accounts regarding its occupancy.
The police further said that it was still unclear whether Madhu and the person who booked the room had known each other personally.
“We are trying to trace him to record his statement and understand his role in the booking, if any”, police said.
“At this stage, it appears to be either a medical emergency or a possible reaction to medication. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem,” the officer added.
Madhu’s body has been shifted to St John’s Medical College Hospital for the postmortem. The police have informed his family in Tamil Nadu and registered a case of unnatural death.
The police said his family told them that Madhu would leave home and return after five or six days, but they were not aware of his trip to Bengaluru.
The police are investigating the matter further.
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