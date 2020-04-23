Dunzo employee among two held for trying to sell two-headed snake in Bengaluru

Following a tip-off, the cops nabbed the duo while they were trying to sell the reptile near Sarakki signal in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. Following a tip-off, the cops nabbed the duo while they were trying to sell the reptile near Sarakki signal in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening.

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons, including a Dunzo employee, for trying to sell a double engine snake (two-headed snake) for Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Rizwan, 26, and Azar Khan, 27, both residents of Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru South. Rizwan is an employee with the e-commerce platform.

Following a tip-off, the cops nabbed the duo while they were trying to sell the reptile near Sarakki signal in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. The police also seized a scooter and three mobile phones from the accused.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “We have arrested two persons who tried to sell the two-headed snake. The double engine snake belonging to the Boidae family, commonly called Sand Boa, has been rescued.”

“It is a specified reptile under schedule-4 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The duo were trying to sell the reptile for Rs 50 lakhs. The snake is used for medicinal values and is believed to bring good fortunes,” he added.

According to the police, since the government has permitted the delivery of essential goods and food amid the coronavirus lockdown, the duo found it safe to sell the snake by keeping it inside the bag provided by the e-commerce platform to Rizwan. His friend Azar had packed the snake inside the delivery bag to sell it.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against the duo and a probe is underway.

“We will summon the Dunzo officials to inquire how such a thing managed to take place and what preventive measures are they planning to take to prevent such incidents in the future,” Patil said.

