Bengaluru lockdown: Here are the fresh guidelines for e-commerce, food delivery services

The Karnataka government has issued a clarification about the operations of e-commerce firms and food delivery companies during the week-long lockdown that started Tuesday evening in Bengaluru.

An order issued by the state’s chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, dated 14 July 14, stated that e-commerce companies are allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm, and food home delivery is allowed from 5am to 10pm during the lockdown.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the state government last week announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to July 22.

On Monday, the state government issued detailed guidelines for the lockdown. The order stated that hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities, will remain shut. Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate only takeaways and home deliveries

Bengaluru alone reported 1,267 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and Karnataka reported 2,496 cases. Bengaluru has 15,599 active cases.

The health department also added 56 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru’s Covid toll on Tuesday. With this, the death toll has reached 378 from the city, compared with the state’s total of 848. Bengaluru now has 3,452 containment zones across the city.

