Posing as TCS and Infosys employees, 2 men cheat Bengaluru bank of Rs 30 lakh

The salary certificates, employment records, and bank statements used to obtain the loans were allegedly forged, as per the complaint. (Image generated using AI)

Two men, who posed as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys employees, have been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a nationalised bank of Rs 30 lakh by securing loans using forged salary slips, fabricated employment records, and fake bank statements.

The alleged fraud surfaced nearly two years after the loans were sanctioned when both borrowers defaulted on repayments, prompting the bank to verify the documents submitted during the loan approval process.

According to complaints filed by an assistant manager of the bank’s Air Cargo Complex Branch at Kempegowda International Airport, the accused had submitted documents projecting themselves as salaried professionals with substantial monthly incomes.