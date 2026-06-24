Posing as TCS and Infosys employees, 2 men cheat Bengaluru bank of Rs 30 lakh

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Two men, who posed as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys employees, have been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a nationalised bank of Rs 30 lakh by securing loans using forged salary slips, fabricated employment records, and fake bank statements.
The alleged fraud surfaced nearly two years after the loans were sanctioned when both borrowers defaulted on repayments, prompting the bank to verify the documents submitted during the loan approval process.
According to complaints filed by an assistant manager of the bank’s Air Cargo Complex Branch at Kempegowda International Airport, the accused had submitted documents projecting themselves as salaried professionals with substantial monthly incomes.
In one case, the accused allegedly claimed to be working with TCS and drawing a monthly salary of Rs 1,01,541. To support the loan application, he submitted purported salary slips for July and August 2023 along with bank account statements allegedly issued by ICICI Bank. Based on the documents furnished, the bank sanctioned a personal loan of Rs 15 lakh on January 30, 2024.
In the second instance, another accused claimed to be employed with Infosys and earning a monthly salary of Rs 1,09,974. The police said he submitted salary slips for the August 2023-February 2024 period, along with bank statements and other supporting records. A loan of Rs 15 lakh was subsequently sanctioned on February 22, 2024.
The alleged fraud came to light after both borrowers stopped making their scheduled loan payments. During internal verification, bank officials reportedly found discrepancies in the documents submitted by the applicants. A detailed examination later revealed that the salary certificates, employment records, and bank statements used to obtain the loans were allegedly forged.
The police have registered two separate FIRs against Guttua Venkatarao and Pavankumar Yelavarthi on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for the purpose of cheating, etc.
Investigators are also examining whether the accused acted independently or were part of a larger network involved in preparing counterfeit salary slips, fake bank statements, and fabricated employment records to obtain loans from financial institutions.
The police said the probe will also look into whether due diligence procedures were followed by bank officials before the loans were approved.
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