Bangalore News Live: CM Bommai discusses Cauvery, other initiatives with Amit Shah

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asserted Karnataka’s rights on inter-state rivers such as Cauvery, river linking initiatives and similar projects in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and proposed a joint survey for the same during 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting.
Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh (Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy), Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) and Puducherry (N Rangasamy) attended the meeting while those of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala skipped.
Following demands by Congress communication head Randeep Surjewala regarding independent probe for the alleged Bitcoin scam in Karnataka by a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT), CM Basavaraj Bommai responded on Sunday saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already conducting an investigation and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the matter to Interpol as well.
In response to the Karnataka government order that stressed compliance to the high court instruction that school managements can collect only 85 per cent of the tuition fees they charged for the 2019-20 academic year, private managements have sought clarity for the same. The Karnataka High Court in September directed private schools in the state to provide a 15 per cent discount in fee for the academic year 2020-21.
Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, a 26-year-old hacker from Bengaluru who is at the centre of a Bitcoin corruption storm in Karnataka, had attempted to steal Rs 46 crore from the e-procurement cell of the Karnataka government by hacking into their computers in 2019 and was successful in stealing Rs 11.5 crore, according to the chargesheet filed by the police in February 2021.
The hacker is alleged to have hacked into the Karnataka government’s e-procurement cell at the Centre for E-governance at the instance of several associates in Bengaluru who had set up an elaborate money-laundering scheme to bring the stolen funds back to them.
Srikrishna, in a statement given to the Bengaluru police, which is part of a chargesheet filed in February in a separate hacking case, has claimed to have carried out hacks while sitting in a resort in the Himalayas. Read more
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) has resumed the air-conditioned Volvo bus services on six routes including Bengaluru airport routes.
Two services to the Bengaluru International airport from the Chandapura bus station (KIA-8C) and Electronics City Wipro Gate (KIA-8E), and four services from the Kempegowda bus station in Majestic to Doddaballapura bus station (V-285M), Channasandra (V-305D), Hoskote bus station (V-317A) and Sarjapura bus station (V-342F).
The BMTC has also increased the services to the Bengaluru airport from Kempegowda bus station, Mysore Road bus satellite station and Banashankari in South Bengaluru.