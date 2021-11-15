Bangalore News Live: CM Bommai discusses Cauvery, other initiatives with Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CMs during the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati, Sunday. (PTI)

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asserted Karnataka’s rights on inter-state rivers such as Cauvery, river linking initiatives and similar projects in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and proposed a joint survey for the same during 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh (Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy), Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) and Puducherry (N Rangasamy) attended the meeting while those of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala skipped.

Following demands by Congress communication head Randeep Surjewala regarding independent probe for the alleged Bitcoin scam in Karnataka by a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT), CM Basavaraj Bommai responded on Sunday saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already conducting an investigation and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the matter to Interpol as well.

In response to the Karnataka government order that stressed compliance to the high court instruction that school managements can collect only 85 per cent of the tuition fees they charged for the 2019-20 academic year, private managements have sought clarity for the same. The Karnataka High Court in September directed private schools in the state to provide a 15 per cent discount in fee for the academic year 2020-21.