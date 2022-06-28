Bengaluru Live Updates: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) KA chapter calls for immediate release of Teesta Setalvad

Bengaluru Live Updates: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) Karnataka chapter has demanded the immediate release of journalist and social activist Teesta Setalvad, describing her arrest as a “strangle of justice”. In a press statement, the APCR termed Teesta Setalvad an indefatigable defender of human rights and strongly condemned the arrest of Teesta by Gujarat ATS on dubious grounds citing the recent judgement of the Supreme Court. “It is unacceptable that a person who has been fighting for the justice of the citizens should be accused of fabricating evidence and misleading the special investigation team,” Advocate Muhammad Niyaz, General secretary of the APCR Karnataka Chapter, said in a statement. The APCR demands her release, withdrawal of the false case and cessation of harassment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s education department has ordered eight corrections in school textbooks after writers, academics, religious leaders and Opposition parties objected to revisions by a government-appointed panel, which they accused of attempting to “saffronise” the curriculum by dropping works of social reformers such as Narayana Guru and writers such as P Lankesh. The fact that B R Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution had been dropped from the Class 9 social science textbook, they pointed out.

In other news, Karnataka reported 617 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours shooting the active Covid-19 cases to 4288. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 592 new Covid-19 cases taking the active Covid-19 cases to 4088. The Covid-19 positivity rate is reported to be 3.12% with 767 discharged cases. The covid-19 test in the Bengaluru has now reached 19757.