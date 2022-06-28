Bengaluru Live Updates: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) KA chapter calls for immediate release of Teesta Setalvad

Bengaluru Live Updates: The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) Karnataka chapter has demanded the immediate release of journalist and social activist Teesta Setalvad, describing her arrest as a “strangle of justice”. In a press statement, the APCR termed Teesta Setalvad an indefatigable defender of human rights and strongly condemned the arrest of Teesta by Gujarat ATS on dubious grounds citing the recent judgement of the Supreme Court. “It is unacceptable that a person who has been fighting for the justice of the citizens should be accused of fabricating evidence and misleading the special investigation team,” Advocate Muhammad Niyaz, General secretary of the APCR Karnataka Chapter, said in a statement. The APCR demands her release, withdrawal of the false case and cessation of harassment.
Meanwhile, Karnataka’s education department has ordered eight corrections in school textbooks after writers, academics, religious leaders and Opposition parties objected to revisions by a government-appointed panel, which they accused of attempting to “saffronise” the curriculum by dropping works of social reformers such as Narayana Guru and writers such as P Lankesh. The fact that B R Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution had been dropped from the Class 9 social science textbook, they pointed out.
In other news, Karnataka reported 617 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours shooting the active Covid-19 cases to 4288. Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 592 new Covid-19 cases taking the active Covid-19 cases to 4088. The Covid-19 positivity rate is reported to be 3.12% with 767 discharged cases. The covid-19 test in the Bengaluru has now reached 19757.
Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Sullia taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.
Similar to the earthquake on June 25 that shook parts of the taluk, the tremor was felt at around 7.45 am on Tuesday, officials said. The residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana and Mittur felt the tremors. The tremor lasted four seconds.
Diesel is available at Rs 88 per litre at retail outlets in Bengaluru but its bulk purchase rate is Rs 119 per litre. BMTC had tied up with private retail outlets but oil companies have now objected to this arrangement.
The disparity in diesel prices for retail customers and for bulk buyers could soon result in thousands of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses queueing up outside private fuel stations across the city. Read more.
A sessions court in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi has rejected the bail pleas of a key agent, the headmaster of a private school, a government clerk, and a police inspector who facilitated the altering of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of as many as eight candidates selected for recruitment as sub-inspectors in the state police this year. Read more.
Gundlupet MLA CS Nirajan Kumar clarified that his letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the widening of the National Highway 766 is limited to the stretch that falls outside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
The MLA in a letter dated June 20 requested the PM’s intervention to not only widen the NH 766 but also put a divider to avoid accidents.
A copy of this letter was shared widely on social media since June 27 with conservationists expressing concern since a part of this highway falls cuts across the core habitat of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the project if implemented would impact the wildlife. Read more.
A bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, credited to be the founder of Bengaluru on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) situated on the outskirts of the city will be unveiled soon, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced recently.
Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Bommai on Monday also announced that a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be installed on the Vidhana Soudha premises within a year.
This move is widely seen as an attempt by the BJP to gain leverage with the Vokkaliga community, which has shown little inclination to support the BJP. Kempegowda is from the dominant agricultural Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka.
Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu has shared a clip showing two elephants charging at a car as the driver tries to hinder their movement. As she called the behaviour of onlookers “totally unacceptable and barbaric”, many on social media agreed with her. Read more.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Chandigarh on Monday night to participate in the 47th GST Council meeting to be held on June 28 and 29.
The GST Group of Ministers, which is headed by Chief Minister Bommai has already held 3 meetings and it is expected to submit its interim report at the meeting. The Chief Minister is set to return to Bengaluru on June 30.
The Karnataka government has ordered authorities to start work to redevelop a temple site at Koppal district’s Anjeyanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Hanuman.
State tourism minister Anand Singh has said that a blueprint for the development work is ready with Rs 100 crore set aside for the project.
The announcement has come at a time when Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are engaged in a tussle over the “real” Hanuman Janamsthal. Read more.
The representatives of the real estate sector during a recent meeting of the Central Valuation Committee (CVC) urged the government to extend the scheme by providing a reduction of 10 per cent on property guidance value for another three to six months. Notably, the government announced the guidance value discount for three months starting in January and later extended it till July 25.
Real estate developers argued that potential customers might not prefer to buy properties during Ashada Masa, which is considered inauspicious for making investments or buying property by a section of society. Read more.
In a recently held meeting, the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had suggested the government penalise those not wearing masks in public places. A total of 69 Covid-19 patients – 57 in general beds, two in oxygen-supported beds and 10 in ICU wards – are currently admitted to government hospitals in Karnataka.
Health commissioner Randeep D said, “We will ensure there is more broad-based testing of the contacts… All primary contacts irrespective of whether they are asymptomatic or symptomatic have to be tested. The hospitals have been told to test those with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) symptoms. High-risk groups should not be left out since they are vulnerable. These have been reiterated to the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) last week.” Read more.
Here is the notice issued by Karnataka Government Secretariat dated June 27.
A new GPU-based machine learning algorithm developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) can help scientists better understand and predict connectivity between different regions of the brain.
The algorithm, called Regularized, Accelerated, Linear Fascicle Evaluation, or ReAl-LiFE, can rapidly analyse the enormous amounts of data generated from diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging (dMRI) scans of the human brain. Using ReAL-LiFE, the team was able to evaluate dMRI data over 150 times faster than existing state-of-the-art algorithms.
Several protests were held by progressive groups against the arrest of TeestaSetalvad and former DGP RG Sreekumar. Calls for protests are also made on Twitter.
Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty, former Karnataka CM S M Krishna and badminton coach Vimal Kumar from the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy were conferred the newly instituted Kempegowda International Award by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. The award is instituted in the name of Kempegowda the founding father of Bengaluru to mark his 513th birth anniversary.
The Director General and Inspector General of Police, Praveen Sood took out to Twitter against Police stopping vehicles for document checking. His tweet was a reply to another tweet, which said, 'When Praveen Sood was ACP traffic, he had banned stopping vehicles for checking documents. You could be stopped only for an offense. Now with Praveen Sood as DGP, stopping vehicles everywhere is a daily phenomenon!'
A teacher, Kushal Patil in Bidar dist who questioned a Union Minister was suspended after an allegedly recorded audio chat b/w the two went viral.
He had called MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba to express concern over the scarcity of fertilizers, ANI tweeted. "I was punished for asking for fertilizers, as I come from an agricultural background, I faced trouble last season which made me enquire from the Union minister for the same," said the teacher Kushal Patil, tweeted ANI.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced that the SSLC supplementary examination is all set to begin Monday with appropriate Covid-19 precautions.
The first subject scheduled today is science. According to the board, a total of 94,649 students from 11,415 schools have registered for the exam.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to complete all the works related to Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project within a year.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a slew of civic infrastructure works under the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project in Hubballi.
Launched in 2014-15 the Smart City works were to be completed in 2020, Bommai said and instructed the officials to complete all the ongoing works before March 31 of the current financial year. Read more.
Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of Rain/Thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. The maximum temperature for Bengaluru International Airport is predicted to be a degree higher, 29.4, according to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru.
East division police recover valuables of Australian CEO which was allegedly robbed. Police have arrested another person named Sarfuddin in the case.
Aso Hamzehei, a CEO of two Sydney-based companies, said three men approached him on the pretext of helping him, and then stole his valuables on Sunday.