Bengaluru Live Updates: Rahul warns BJP-RSS of facing full force if Kannada language attacked

The ban on hijab was enforced through a February 5 order of the Karnataka government, saying that headscarves are not part of uniforms compulsory for educational institutions. The order was invoked under Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

In the split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka’s Pre-University Colleges (Class 11 and 12), Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said that while deciding the case, the key issue for him centered around the fact that a girl faces “a lot of difficulties” in her education and by denying her that opportunity (via the hijab-ban order), “are we making her life any better”?

As the controversy played out in the courts, and on the campuses in Karnataka, the weight of Justice Dhulia’s remarks — and the premium that the community places on the education of its girls — are borne out by two key trends: the increasing presence of Muslim women in higher education and evidence that only a tiny segment decided to forgo education over the government order banning hijab in schools.

The Congress on Thursday shared a video purportedly showing officials instructing a Dalit family to serve only branded and packaged tea powder instead of ordinary tea to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, among others.

Bommai, Yediyurappa, along with Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and other BJP leaders had breakfast in a house at Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district on Wednesday. Later, the Chief Minister’s office shared pictures and videos of their breakfast.

Today, Congress came up with a video on the Twitter handle wherein the officials were purportedly giving instructions to the family even before Bommai and his team reached there.