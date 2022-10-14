scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru Live Updates: Rahul warns BJP-RSS of facing full force if Kannada language attacked

Bengaluru Live Updates, October 14: The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab matter.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | October 14, 2022 10:06:44 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Chitradurga district, Karnataka. (PTI)

Bengaluru Live Updates:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP and RSS would face the full force of his party if they attacked the people of Karnataka and their language. His warning comes days after JDS leader Kumaraswamy alleged that the central Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam was being held only in Hindi and English and not in any regional language. Addressing a public meeting in Molakalmuru town in Chitradurga district as part of ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Gandhi said unemployed youth asked him why they cannot give their tests in Kannada.

The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab matter. The High Court had dismissed a batch of pleas filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijab in classrooms. Given the “divergence of opinion”, the apex court directed placing the appeals before the Chief Justice of India for constitution of larger bench.

More from Bangalore

In other news, as the controversy played out in the courts, and on the campuses in Karnataka, two key trends are observed on ground: the increasing presence of Muslim women in higher education and evidence that only a tiny segment decided to forgo education over the government order banning hijab in schools. In Karnataka, the Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) of Muslim women in higher education has seen a steady rise – from 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017-18, according to unit-level data analysis of the National Sample Survey rounds 64 and 75 by Khalid Khan of the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies. Across India, the corresponding rise was from 6.7 per cent to 13.5 per cent.

Live Blog

Bengaluru Live Updates: Rahul warns BJP-RSS of facing full force if Kannada language attacked

Karnataka hijab case, hijab ban case, Supreme Court judgement on Karnataka hijab ban, Justice sudhanshu dhulia, Justice Hemant Gupta, Supreme Court, Express Explained, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The ban on hijab was enforced through a February 5 order of the Karnataka government, saying that headscarves are not part of uniforms compulsory for educational institutions. The order was invoked under Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

On ground, one verdict: Education key, classes, exams trump hijab ban

In the split verdict on the hijab ban in Karnataka’s Pre-University Colleges (Class 11 and 12), Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said that while deciding the case, the key issue for him centered around the fact that a girl faces “a lot of difficulties” in her education and by denying her that opportunity (via the hijab-ban order), “are we making her life any better”?

As the controversy played out in the courts, and on the campuses in Karnataka, the weight of Justice Dhulia’s remarks — and the premium that the community places on the education of its girls — are borne out by two key trends: the increasing presence of Muslim women in higher education and evidence that only a tiny segment decided to forgo education over the government order banning hijab in schools.

Video shows Dalits being asked to serve Karnataka CM only branded tea

The Congress on Thursday shared a video purportedly showing officials instructing a Dalit family to serve only branded and packaged tea powder instead of ordinary tea to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, among others.

Bommai, Yediyurappa, along with Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and other BJP leaders had breakfast in a house at Kamalapura in Vijayanagara district on Wednesday. Later, the Chief Minister’s office shared pictures and videos of their breakfast.

Today, Congress came up with a video on the Twitter handle wherein the officials were purportedly giving instructions to the family even before Bommai and his team reached there.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 10:06:44 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments