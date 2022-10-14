Bengaluru Live Updates: Rahul warns BJP-RSS of facing full force if Kannada language attacked

Bengaluru Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP and RSS would face the full force of his party if they attacked the people of Karnataka and their language. His warning comes days after JDS leader Kumaraswamy alleged that the central Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam was being held only in Hindi and English and not in any regional language. Addressing a public meeting in Molakalmuru town in Chitradurga district as part of ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Gandhi said unemployed youth asked him why they cannot give their tests in Kannada.
The Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict on petitions challenging the March 15 Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab matter. The High Court had dismissed a batch of pleas filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijab in classrooms. Given the “divergence of opinion”, the apex court directed placing the appeals before the Chief Justice of India for constitution of larger bench.
In other news, as the controversy played out in the courts, and on the campuses in Karnataka, two key trends are observed on ground: the increasing presence of Muslim women in higher education and evidence that only a tiny segment decided to forgo education over the government order banning hijab in schools. In Karnataka, the Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) of Muslim women in higher education has seen a steady rise – from 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017-18, according to unit-level data analysis of the National Sample Survey rounds 64 and 75 by Khalid Khan of the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies. Across India, the corresponding rise was from 6.7 per cent to 13.5 per cent.