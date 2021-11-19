Bangalore News Live: Schools to remain closed in Karnataka after heavy rains

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as heavy rains pummeled Bengaluru. (File photo via PTI)

The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains. In the state capital, several areas saw waterlogging and people were confined to their homes following rains. Water gushed into houses in low lying areas of the city. Owing to heavy downpour, roads wore a deserted look as there was hardly any vehicular movement.

The weather department predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at many places over north interior Karnataka. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagara and Chickballapura districts of South Interior Karnataka. It also said heavy rains were likely to occur at isolated places over Mysuru and Chamrajanagara districts.

