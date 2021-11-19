scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Bangalore News Live: Schools to remain closed in Karnataka after heavy rains

Karnataka has reported 313 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,897 and the toll to 38,165, the health department said on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 19, 2021 10:09:54 am
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as heavy rains pummeled Bengaluru. (File photo via PTI)

The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains. In the state capital, several areas saw waterlogging and people were confined to their homes following rains. Water gushed into houses in low lying areas of the city. Owing to heavy downpour, roads wore a deserted look as there was hardly any vehicular movement.

The weather department predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at many places over north interior Karnataka. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagara and Chickballapura districts of South Interior Karnataka. It also said heavy rains were likely to occur at isolated places over Mysuru and Chamrajanagara districts.

Click here for more

In other news, Karnataka has reported 313 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,897 and the toll to 38,165, the health department said on Thursday. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,349.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates. Also read Tamil Nadu Chennai news

09:54 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Congress failed to respond to plight of farmers of northern Karnataka: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the Opposition Congress of failing to respond to the plight of farmers of the northern part of the state when it was in power.

Addressing the 'Jan Swaraj' Yatra organised by the BJP against the backdrop of the legislative council polls in Koppal, Bommai reminded the people of the Congress' "Padayatra (march)" towards Krishna with a promise of spending Rs 10,000 crore annually and Rs 50,000 crore during its five-year term to complete all the irrigation projects in the Krishna river basin.

"However, none of the works in the basin were taken up. Congress betrayed the people of northern Karnataka," Bommai charged. (PTI)

09:54 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Assess rain situation, decide on holiday for schools: Karnataka govt to district admin

The Karnataka government has asked the authorities of all districts to declare holiday for schools on Friday, after assessing the situation arising out of rains in the state.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the Commissioner of Public Instructions Department Vishal R asked them to announce holiday to schools after assessing the rain situation in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Urban district administration declared holiday to schools on November 19, citing heavy rains.

09:53 (IST)19 Nov 2021
HCL, others keen to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka: Minister

Prominent tech companies such as HCL have come forward to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka, a State Minister said on Thursday. Addressing reporters at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, the Minister for IT-BT and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan addresses the Bengaluru Tech Summit (Twitter/@blrtechsummit)

HCL, Applied Material, Rakon, and Chint have come forward to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore and this would generate over 15,000 jobs in the State. He said taking a cue from the attractive electronic systems design and manufacturing policy announced by the government, IFB and Tejas have evinced interest in setting up their manufacturing facility. (Read more)

09:53 (IST)19 Nov 2021
BJP drags Cong leader Siddaramaiah's late son into alleged bitcoin scam

As the Karnataka BJP on Thursday tweeted a picture of his late son Rakesh (fourth from left in the below photo) with associates of alleged bitcoin scam accused Srikrishna alias Sriki, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit back at the ruling party accusing it of trying to hide its 'corruption' and attempting to get personal to pursue 'dirty agenda' in politics.


He also urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order a judicial enquiry into the alleged scam by the Supreme Court judge, including the term of the Congress government headed by him.

09:47 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Will contest polls from wherever BJP asks me to: B Y Vijayendra

arnataka BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said he would contest the next elections from whichever constituency the party leadership decides to field him.

"As state Vice President (of BJP) I'm travelling across the state... Whether I should contest polls, if I have to contest from where, all those things, our party state president and senior leaders will decide. I'm not bothered about it," Vijayendra, son of former CM Yediyurappa, said.

Responding to reporters on a query about the constituency he personally desires to contest from, he said, "Wherever our state president and party asks me to contest, I'm ready to contest from there." The next assembly polls in Karnataka is slated for 2023. (PTI)

09:43 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Covid-19: 313 new cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 313 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,92,897 and the toll to 38,165, the health department said on Thursday.

Out of 313 new cases reported today, 179 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,349.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,54,642, followed by Mysuru 1,79,494 and Tumakuru 1,20,984. (PTI)

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.