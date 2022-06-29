Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka issues Covid-19 guidelines for apartments, offices and educational institutions

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was reported in parts of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu(Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am. According to Kodagu deputy commissioner BC Satish, this is the third such earthquake being reported in a week’s time in the district. The first quake was reported on June 23 measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Hassan district and tremors were felt in a few Madikeri and Kushalnagar Taluks.
Just days after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath tried to end the Idgah maidan ownership controversy by stating that the property belonged to the Wakf board, BJP leader NR Ramesh Tuesday alleged that Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan ‘arm-twisted’ the civic body over the issue.
The disparity in diesel prices for retail customers and for bulk buyers could soon result in thousands of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses queueing up outside private fuel stations across the city.
While diesel is available at Rs 88 per litre at retail outlets, its bulk purchase rate is at Rs 119 per litre. “At present, there is a difference of Rs 30 per litre on diesel supplied to retail outlets and bulk consumers. We have brought this issue to the notice of the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the state government. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to ensure top-up of diesel at the nearest available fuel petrol bunks without causing any traffic hindrance,” BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi said. Read more.
In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the finance department to release Rs 10 crore for the construction of a students' hostel and a dining complex at Koppal Gavisiddeshwara Mutt.
The Chief Minister's initiative comes following a request submitted by Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and the local legislators in this regard.
A hostel and dining complex is being built to provide free boarding and serving of food for 5000 students. The Mutt is feeding thousands of students over the years and a well-equipped dining complex is needed to serve their needs.
Realising this necessity the public representatives of Koppal had appealed to the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to build the complex.
Gundlupet MLA C S Niranjan Kumar clarified on Tuesday that his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the widening of National Highway 766 was limited to the stretch that falls outside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.The MLA, in a letter dated June 20, had requested the PM’s intervention to not only widen NH 766, but also to place a divider to avoid accidents. A copy of this letter was shared widely on social media since June 27 with conservationists expressing concern as a part of this highway cuts across the core habitat of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Read more
Good morning! Welcome to today's Bengaluru live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across the city and state. Stay tuned!