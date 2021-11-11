scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Bengaluru news Live: CM Bommai likely to meet PM Modi today; IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru

Bangalore Rain Alert Today Latest Updates, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Live: The Opposition, meanwhile, has claimed that Bommai's New Delhi visit is linked to the alleged bitcoin cryptocurrency scam.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 11, 2021 9:30:36 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Bengaluru Live news: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, said that he will most likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Bommai added that he has also requested for a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda. Bommai, who recently completed 100 days in office, is scheduled to meet several Union ministers to discuss issues concerning projects in the state. On Wednesday, the CM met Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has claimed that the Delhi visit is linked to the alleged bitcoin cryptocurrency scam. The Opposition has been alleging that high-profile names, including ministers, BJP leaders and police officials, laundered slush money through bitcoin using hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is under arrest.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, apart from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramangar, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts today.

Click here for more

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru news Live Updates: CM Bommai likely to meet PM Modi today; IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru; Arrested hacker claims he breached bitcoin exchange in 2015, police alert ED, CBI; and more. Follow the latest news from Karnataka, Bengaluru, Mangalore below

09:30 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Who is warrior woman Onake Obavva whose birth anniversary Karnataka is celebrating today

From this year, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate ‘Onake Obavva Jayanti’ on November 11 throughout the state. A government order Tuesday stated that the Kannada and culture department has proposed a state-sponsored celebration of the birth anniversary of Onake Obavva, a woman warrior who fought the forces of Hyder Ali single-handedly with a pestle (‘onake’ in Kannada) in Chitradurga in the 18th century. So, who is Onake Obavva? 

Darshan Devaiah BP explains, here

Amit Shah paying tributes at the statue of Onake Obavva in 2018. (amitshah.co.in/File)
08:57 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Arrested hacker claims he breached bitcoin exchange in 2015, police alert ED, CBI

A 26-year-old man, accused of several computer hacking crimes in India, has told Bengaluru police in a statement that he was involved in the first-ever hacking and theft of bitcoins from Bitfinex, the cyptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, in 2015 during his stay in the Netherlands.

Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki was arrested by the police in November 2020 in a drugs case relating to dark net.

The Bitfinex exchange was hacked twice – in 2015 and 2016 – and bitcoins stolen. While the 2015 hacking was a relatively smaller one, the August 2016 hacking resulted in theft of nearly 1,20,000 bitcoins, valued at around $72 million at the time and now worth around $7 billion. The second hacking is considered one of the biggest bitcoin heists ever. Read more

08:55 (IST)11 Nov 2021
Welcome

Good Morning! Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi and JP Nadda today. The IMD, meanwhile, has issued a yellow alert for a few districts in the state. Follow the latest news and developments from Bengaluru 

karnataka covid news, bangalore covid news Students undergo thermal screening at a government primary school after the authorities allowed schools to reopen from classes 1 to 5, in Bengaluru, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka: Private resort encroaches deemed forest land in Sakleshpura to construct road and entertainment zone

A private resort at Sakleshpura taluk in Karnataka’s Hassan district has allegedly encroached on the forest land by constructing a road, four cottages and an entertainment zone.

Google Earth images shared by the forest department officials show how a valley of forests in Western Ghats of Sakleshpura, Hassan District, have been plundered to build a resort. The resort owners, as pointed out by the forest department, have allegedly cut a road through the deemed forest illegally.

Covid-19 pandemic nudged Karnataka to digitise, ensure inclusivity in education: C N Ashwathnarayan

Digitising content during the Covid-19 pandemic to enable continuous learning at higher educational institutions have set the state government moving in the right direction to ensure inclusivity in education while beginning to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said on Wednesday.

“While content is being provided through the newly developed Learning Management System (LMS), internet-enabled smart classes are being developed across the state. The government is also providing a device to each student in polytechnic, engineering and degree institutions to ensure students even beyond Bengaluru are not deprived of any learning facility,” he explained.

