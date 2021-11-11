Bengaluru news Live: CM Bommai likely to meet PM Modi today; IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru

Bengaluru Live news: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, said that he will most likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Bommai added that he has also requested for a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda. Bommai, who recently completed 100 days in office, is scheduled to meet several Union ministers to discuss issues concerning projects in the state. On Wednesday, the CM met Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.
The Opposition, meanwhile, has claimed that the Delhi visit is linked to the alleged bitcoin cryptocurrency scam. The Opposition has been alleging that high-profile names, including ministers, BJP leaders and police officials, laundered slush money through bitcoin using hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is under arrest.
In other news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, apart from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramangar, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts today.
From this year, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate ‘Onake Obavva Jayanti’ on November 11 throughout the state. A government order Tuesday stated that the Kannada and culture department has proposed a state-sponsored celebration of the birth anniversary of Onake Obavva, a woman warrior who fought the forces of Hyder Ali single-handedly with a pestle (‘onake’ in Kannada) in Chitradurga in the 18th century. So, who is Onake Obavva?
A 26-year-old man, accused of several computer hacking crimes in India, has told Bengaluru police in a statement that he was involved in the first-ever hacking and theft of bitcoins from Bitfinex, the cyptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, in 2015 during his stay in the Netherlands.
Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki was arrested by the police in November 2020 in a drugs case relating to dark net.
The Bitfinex exchange was hacked twice – in 2015 and 2016 – and bitcoins stolen. While the 2015 hacking was a relatively smaller one, the August 2016 hacking resulted in theft of nearly 1,20,000 bitcoins, valued at around $72 million at the time and now worth around $7 billion. The second hacking is considered one of the biggest bitcoin heists ever. Read more
