Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka logs 239 new infections, no new Covid-19 cases in 14 districts

Karnataka Congress to organise 'Padayatra' in December for implementation of Mekedatu project

The Karnataka Congress has decided to organise a 100 kilometers of 'Padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru during the first week of December, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

Following a meeting of senior leaders of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC), state unit president D K Shivakumar said that the padayatra will be taken out in the first week of December. "Exact date of the padayatra will be announced soon. BJP government in both state and center is lacking the commitment to pursue the project," Shivakumar said in a joint press conference with the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday.

"During the Congress and coalition government time, we had sent our plan of action and Detail Project Report (DPR) to the Centre on the Mekedatu project and it was accepted. We can today start the work today, there are no impediments from the Supreme Court, what we need is environment clearance from the Centre," Shivakumar, who had earlier held the water resources portfolio in the coalition government said.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2013 announced the construction of the project at the cost of Rs 5,912 crore aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and also to generate 400 MW power.