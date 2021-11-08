Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka logs 239 new infections, no new Covid-19 cases in 14 districts

Karnataka reported 239 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,952 and the toll to 38,112. As many as 14 districts in Karnataka reported neither new Covid-19 cases nor related deaths on Sunday, said the state health department bulletin.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have arrested three persons who were allegedly running a Ponzi scheme by luring people to invest in cryptocurrency and assuring attractive higher returns. It was also found that the accused had earlier cheated several people in a similar chain-link scam.
The ambient air quality measured at seven continuous Ambient Quality Monitoring Stations in Bengaluru city reveals that the Air Quality Index (AQI) values deteriorated by 23 per cent in 2021 when compared to the Deepavali period in 2020. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) the average AQI on the festive days was better than normal days (October 28- October 31) which was 115, a 42 per cent drop.
A week after Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away owing to a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru, his family doctor has been provided police protection in the wake of several fans alleging “medical negligence”.
According to Bengaluru City Police, a KSRP platoon has been deployed outside the residence and clinic of Dr Ramana Rao at Sadashivanagar. “We are closely monitoring the situation near these areas with intensified patrolling to avoid any untoward incident,” a senior officer confirmed.
This comes after the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) sought protection for Dr Ramana Rao and other medical professionals who were involved in the treatment of the late actor. Read more
The accused have been identified as Raghavendra, Nagaraju and Shivamurthy, all residents of HSR Layout. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “The economic offences wing detected another Ponzi scheme/chain-link scheme in HSR Layout… (they) promised more than 20 per cent returns and assured higher returns on getting additional members. Further investigation is on.”
A police officer said, “The accused ran a firm named FOMOEX at a private hotel in Yelahanka. They claimed business presence in the USA, Singapore and China.” Read more
The Karnataka Congress has decided to organise a 100 kilometers of 'Padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru during the first week of December, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.
Following a meeting of senior leaders of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC), state unit president D K Shivakumar said that the padayatra will be taken out in the first week of December. "Exact date of the padayatra will be announced soon. BJP government in both state and center is lacking the commitment to pursue the project," Shivakumar said in a joint press conference with the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday.
"During the Congress and coalition government time, we had sent our plan of action and Detail Project Report (DPR) to the Centre on the Mekedatu project and it was accepted. We can today start the work today, there are no impediments from the Supreme Court, what we need is environment clearance from the Centre," Shivakumar, who had earlier held the water resources portfolio in the coalition government said.
The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2013 announced the construction of the project at the cost of Rs 5,912 crore aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and also to generate 400 MW power.
“I have always loved Puneeth Rajkumar as an actor and a human being that I have even named my first son after him,” said Shivakumar, who along with his two sons, had come to Kanteerava Studios where film actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been laid to rest.
It has been 10 days since the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar on October 28 and a week since his cremation on October 31 but his fans have continued to throng to Kanteerava to pay their respects defying rain. Around 300 cops, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Bengaluru city police, have been deployed for 12-hour shifts a day.
Shivakumar, a businessman who had come with his two sons Puneeth and Jeevith, waited for more than an hour to pay a visit to Rajkumar’s memorial. Carrying his younger son on his shoulder, he stood in the line. “Not just for his acting but also for his concern towards society and his simplicity, I am Puneeth’s big fan,” he said. Read more
Doctors, patients, and bystanders at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga escaped with no injuries after the Obstetrician/Gynecologist ICU unit caught fire on Sunday night.
According to the hospital authorities, no casualties were reported as women and children who were undergoing treatment in the ward were shifted to another ward immediately. The Fire and Emergency Services were called in immediately after which they doused the fire. It was ascertained then that a short-circuit in an air-conditioner installed at the ICU led to the flames. (ENS)
