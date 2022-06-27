Bengaluru Live Updates: Row over Muslim banana supplier to temple in Mangaluru

Seven people were killed and four others injured when a Tax Cruiser toppled off a bridge in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday. Preliminary probe revealed that the driver lost control when trying to overtake another vehicle, and rammed onto a bridge.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said anyone involved in carrying out illegal abortions will face legal action. Bommai made the remark after seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge at Mudalagi town in Belagavi district Friday. The foetuses allegedly belonged to the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre in Mudalagi.

‘Unable’ to catch rats, Karnataka police ‘deploy’ cats

The Gauribidanur rural police station in Karnataka has ‘deployed’ two cats to rein in rats on its premises. Located roughly 80 km from Bengaluru city, the station was built in 2014. Sources at the police station said rats had started to nibble away important files and so they had to use cats to address the problem.

Bengaluru animal lovers oppose proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park

The Karnataka government’s plan to ban pets inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has not gone well with many citizens, who have launched a campaign demanding the withdrawal of the proposal. Banners stating the decision are expected to be installed at the gates of the park from July 1. The proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park, also known as Sri Chamarajendra Park, comes after more than 300 complaints of violations of guidelines in the parks and gardens.