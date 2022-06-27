scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Bengaluru Live Updates: Row over Muslim banana supplier to temple in Mangaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka News Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai on his visit to Belagavi, announced Rs 5 lakh each compensation to the families of the deceased in the Belagavi-Gokak road accident.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
June 27, 2022 8:15:41 am
Bangalore latest news updates, Bangalore newsKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Express file photo)

Bengaluru Live Updates: A controversy has erupted after it came to light that a contract to supply bananas to Ananthapadmanabha temple in Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city was awarded to a Muslim trader last year. The temple authorities had given a contract to the lowest bidder to supply bananas on a regular basis needed for various sevas in the temple for a period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Realising lately that the contract was given to the Muslim trader, right-wing Hindu organisations came out in protest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased in Belagavi-Gokak road accident. Seven people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled off a bridge in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday.
According to the police, the accident took place on Belagavi-Gokak road. All of the deceased worked as labourers and were heading to their workplace in a Trax Cruiser.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said anyone involved in carrying out illegal abortions will face legal action. Bommai made the remark after seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge at Mudalagi town in Belagavi district Friday. The foetuses allegedly belonged to the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre in Mudalagi.

‘Unable’ to catch rats, Karnataka police ‘deploy’ cats

The Gauribidanur rural police station in Karnataka has ‘deployed’ two cats to rein in rats on its premises. Located roughly 80 km from Bengaluru city, the station was built in 2014. Sources at the police station said rats had started to nibble away important files and so they had to use cats to address the problem.

Bengaluru animal lovers oppose proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park

The Karnataka government’s plan to ban pets inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has not gone well with many citizens, who have launched a campaign demanding the withdrawal of the proposal. Banners stating the decision are expected to be installed at the gates of the park from July 1. The proposal to ban pets inside Cubbon Park, also known as Sri Chamarajendra Park, comes after more than 300 complaints of violations of guidelines in the parks and gardens.

