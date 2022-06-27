Bengaluru Live Updates: Row over Muslim banana supplier to temple in Mangaluru

Bengaluru Live Updates: A controversy has erupted after it came to light that a contract to supply bananas to Ananthapadmanabha temple in Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city was awarded to a Muslim trader last year. The temple authorities had given a contract to the lowest bidder to supply bananas on a regular basis needed for various sevas in the temple for a period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Realising lately that the contract was given to the Muslim trader, right-wing Hindu organisations came out in protest.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased in Belagavi-Gokak road accident. Seven people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled off a bridge in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday.
According to the police, the accident took place on Belagavi-Gokak road. All of the deceased worked as labourers and were heading to their workplace in a Trax Cruiser.
In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said anyone involved in carrying out illegal abortions will face legal action. Bommai made the remark after seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge at Mudalagi town in Belagavi district Friday. The foetuses allegedly belonged to the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre in Mudalagi.