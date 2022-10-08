Bengaluru Live Updates: Demonetisation, GST are BJP's weapons aimed at India's poor, small businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi.

The trial run on the Bengaluru Metro’s 15-km elevated stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield, scheduled for September, has been delayed because of the heavy rain (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar’s request seeking to extend the date of his appearance before the agency in the Young Indian and National Herald case. Shivakumar said he would honour the summons and appear before the ED along with his brother DK Suresh, a Congress MP, Friday, October 7. I discussed it with my party leaders who asked me to honour the summons,” said Shivakumar.

“I had requested time to appear citing the responsibilities I have during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through Karnataka. They denied it and insisted that we appear (on October 7),” Shivakumar said, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to harass him.

Professor B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of Karnataka Higher Education Council, Friday said that a cybersecurity course would be a compulsory subject in all degree courses from the next academic year.