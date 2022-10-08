Bengaluru Live Updates: Demonetisation, GST are BJP's weapons aimed at India's poor, small businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru live Updates: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP’s policies of demonetisation, GST and farm laws are weapons aimed at India’s poor and small businessmen. Addressing a rally at the end of the 30th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the BJP has destroyed businesses with its polices. “Demonetisation and GST, both these are weapons. The farm laws that are applied here, is a weapon. These are not policies. These are weapons aimed at India’s poor, at India’s labourers, at India’s small and medium businesses, and they are very effective weapons,” he said.
The Karnataka government has decided to hike the reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state by seeking a constitutional amendment. A formal decision in this regard will be taken in the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. After chairing an all-party meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said reservation for SCs will be increased to 17 per cent from the existing 15 per cent, and from three to seven per cent for STs. The meeting was attended by the leaders of the Congress and the JD(S).
The mother and sister of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh Friday participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and marched along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Gauri’s mother Indira Lankesh and sister Kavita Lankesh joined the foot march at Bhuvanahalli village of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka. Rahul marched hand in hand with the duo, before requesting Indira to follow the march in a car.
Rahul escorted her back before continuing the march with Kavita, a filmmaker, who walked for around three kilometres with the Congress leader. Read more.
The Bengaluru police on Friday claimed to have solved the 2016 murder of a 70-year-old woman with the arrests of her daughter and grandson, whom they traced to Kolhapur in Maharashtra with help of Know Your Customer details submitted to a bank there, and an accomplice.
Sanjay Vasudev Rao (27) allegedly killed his grandmother Shantha Kumari on August 10, 2016, in a fit of rage after she quarrelled with him for having brought gobi manchurian to their home in the Kengeri satellite town. According to police, Rao buried the body in a closet at their house with the help of the third accused, his friend Nandeesh.
They covered up the body using charcoal and cement. Rao and his mother Shashikala (50) told their neighbours that Kumari had gone to Shivamogga, her hometown, and they vacated the house by February 2017. It was when the house owner renovated the house in May 2017 that the buried body was discovered in a decomposed state. Read more.
Professor B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of Karnataka Higher Education Council, Friday said that a cybersecurity course would be a compulsory subject in all degree courses from the next academic year.
He made the announcement on the sidelines of Cybersecurity Awareness Month Programme 2022, which was formally launched by Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education and Information Technology. Thimmegowda said that the new cybersecurity course in the higher education sector would come into force apart from the existing Information and Technology and Computer Science courses. Read more.