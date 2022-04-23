Bengaluru Live Updates: It may be a stray incident, says CM on two students skipping exam for not allowing hijab-wearing

Bengaluru Live Updates: Reacting to the news of two students not appearing for the second PUC (class 12) examinations after being denied permission to enter because of their hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it may have been a “stray incident”.

“I’m not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it,” the Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi district to attend BJP meetings, told reporters, according to a PTI report. Asked if the two students would be given another chance to write the exam, he said, “Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (govt) stand.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many “unseen hands” including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.