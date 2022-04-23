Bengaluru Live Updates: It may be a stray incident, says CM on two students skipping exam for not allowing hijab-wearing

Bengaluru Live Updates: Reacting to the news of two students not appearing for the second PUC (class 12) examinations after being denied permission to enter because of their hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it may have been a “stray incident”.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many “unseen hands” including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed as stray incident two students not appearing for the second PUC (class 12) exam after being denied permission to enter the examination hall as they were wearing hijabs.
"I'm not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it," the Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi district to attend BJP meetings, told reporters when asked about the girls not writing the exam after not being allowed to do so as they had the hijabs on."
Asked if the two students would be given another chance to write the exam, he said, "Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (govt) stand." The two girls arrived at the exam centre by wearing hijab. They insisted that they be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities, citing the High Court order, denied them entry. Later, the girls returned home. (PTI)
In an effort to replenish the groundwater, DCB Bank on Thursday inaugurated a sustainability project of 25 rainwater-recharge wells at Jalahalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, in conjunction with India Cares Foundation. The pilot project will eventually be expanded to other parts of the Karnataka capital.
The project also aims to offer livelihood opportunities to the Manu Vaddar community (traditional well-diggers).
Said Gaurav Mehta, the bank’s head of marketing and corporate social responsibility, “The rainwater recharge well is a very powerful tool to manage groundwater for a city–especially Bengaluru. They also help in urban flood control, it counters reduced recharge due to urbanisation and it helps monitor the revival of the shallow unconfined aquifer, which historically was Bengaluru’s source of domestic water. If ever there was a simple, powerful image or symbol that can both communicate and achieve physical outcomes for a city’s rainwater and groundwater management, it is the recharge well.” Read more.