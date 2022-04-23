Bengaluru Live Updates: It may be a stray incident, says CM on two students skipping exam for not allowing hijab-wearing

scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 23, 2022 9:15:51 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File)

Bengaluru Live Updates: Reacting to the news of two students not appearing for the second PUC (class 12) examinations after being denied permission to enter because of their hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it may have been a “stray incident”. 

“I’m not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it,” the Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi district to attend BJP meetings, told reporters, according to a PTI report. Asked if the two students would be given another chance to write the exam, he said, “Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (govt) stand.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many “unseen hands” including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.

09:15 (IST)23 Apr 2022
08:53 (IST)23 Apr 2022
Sustainability project of 25 rainwater-recharge wells starts in Bengaluru suburb

In an effort to replenish the groundwater, DCB Bank on Thursday inaugurated a sustainability project of 25 rainwater-recharge wells at Jalahalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, in conjunction with India Cares Foundation. The pilot project will eventually be expanded to other parts of the Karnataka capital.

The project also aims to offer livelihood opportunities to the Manu Vaddar community (traditional well-diggers).

Said Gaurav Mehta, the bank’s head of marketing and corporate social responsibility, “The rainwater recharge well is a very powerful tool to manage groundwater for a city–especially Bengaluru. They also help in urban flood control, it counters reduced recharge due to urbanisation and it helps monitor the revival of the shallow unconfined aquifer, which historically was Bengaluru’s source of domestic water. If ever there was a simple, powerful image or symbol that can both communicate and achieve physical outcomes for a city’s rainwater and groundwater management, it is the recharge well.” Read more.

Cleric Waseem Pathan being brought to a police station on Thursday (Screengrab)

Hubballi violence: AIMIM leader and cleric arrested

The Karnataka Police arrested an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who’s also a cleric, in connection with the violence in Hubballirecently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Police sources said that the cleric was identified as Waseem Pathan, who was nabbed in Mumbai on Wednesday night and brought to Hubballi on Thursday morning.

Before he was nabbed, Pathan released a video in which he stated that he did not incite violence but in fact arrived in the area to defuse the situation. He claimed he did not make provocative statements.

Police exam recruitment scam: Invigilators at former BJP leader’s school under CID lens

The alleged role of six teachers who were invigilators at a private school operated by a former BJP functionary — it was among the centres for a written examination to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors for Karnataka Police in October 2021 — has come under close scrutiny of the state Criminal Investigation Department on account of extraordinary performances by a few candidates who took the exam at the centre.

Three teachers from the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi — the school is owned and operated by Divya Hagaragi, former president of the women’s unit of the BJP in Kalaburagi, and her husband Rajesh Hagaragi — have been arrested by the CID for their alleged role in what is now known as the PSI recruitment scam.

