Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Gang dupes banks in Karnataka by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans

Karnataka News Today, Bengaluru News Live, November 7, 2022: The gang cheated IDBI Bank and Union Bank in the Gadag district. Gold appraiser among the accused on the run.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 7, 2022 8:37:26 am
Bengaluru Live updates: In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said.

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 7, 2022: A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police. In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

In a separate development, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Law Commission of India to reconsider the age of consent in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court heard an appeal by the police challenging the acquittal of a POCSO accused. It found that the girl, then 17, had eloped with the boy in 2017. Though the girl’s parents had filed the complaint, all the witnesses turned hostile. While the case continued, the two had married and now have two children.

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru news live updates today: 19-year-old college student run over by crane succumbs to injuries in Bengaluru; follow this space for live updates

08:37 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Mallikarjun Kharge fires salvo at Narendra Modi over Morbi bridge collapse, asks who was responsible for tragedy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 138 people. He asked if Modi’s ‘kai guna’ (skill of one’s hand) resulted in the tragedy just days after he inaugurated the bridge. Read more on what Kharge said

22:42 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Gang dupes banks in Karnataka by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3 crore

A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police.

In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said. Read more

22:41 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Death of BJP MLA’s nephew: Police register murder case based on father’s complaint

Karnataka police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of Chandrashekar, the nephew of Chief Minister’s political secretary and Honnali MLA M.P. Renukacharya.

The case was registered by Honnali police after Chandrashekar’s father M.P. 

Chandrashekar, 24, son of M.P. Renukacharya’s brother Ramesh, went missing on October 30. On October 3, his body was found in decomposed state inside a car in a canal near Honnali in Davangere district. In the complaint, Ramesh alleged that there were injury marks on the body which looked like his hands and legs were tied. Read more

22:24 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Congress leaders felicitate new Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge

A programme was held to felicitate the newly elected AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evening at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

The event was attended by Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others.

18:37 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Notification issued to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas, says CM Bommai

A notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas has been issued. Steps will be taken to consider other pourakarmikas in second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside Bengaluru as the government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after naming a park in BBMP limits of Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency as Bhagwan Buddha, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Lake Park and inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday, CM Bommai said the risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to Rs 2,000.

The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it, he said, adding that the welfare of dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of the government.

18:11 (IST)06 Nov 2022
ST convention in Ballari on Nov 20, announces CM Bommai

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from tomorrow and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will continue till December. The response has been very good everywhere and  this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

16:05 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Consider ground realities, rethink age of consent in POCSO Act: HC to Law Commission

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Law Commission of India to reconsider the age of consent in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the judgement passed on November 5, a division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja said, “Having come across several cases relating to minor girls above 16 years having fallen in love and eloped and in the meantime, having had sexual intercourse with the boy, we are of the considered opinion that the Law Commission of India would have to rethink on the age criteria, so as to take into consideration the ground realities."

The court heard an appeal by the police challenging the acquittal of a POCSO accused. It found that the girl, then 17, had eloped with the boy in 2017. Though the girl's parents had filed the complaint, all the witnesses turned hostile. While the case continued, the two had married and now have two children. (PTI)

14:05 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Former IB officer killed in road accident inside Mysore University campus, police suspect murder

The Investigation into the death of an 82-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Karnataka has taken a twist as the police, who initially believed it was a road accident, now suspect it to be a murder.

RN Kulkarni, resident of Mysuru, was walking on the Manasa Gangothri campus of Mysore University Friday when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind leading to his death. The VV Puram traffic police booked a case of a hit-and-run road accident due to negligence and rash driving. Know More

13:09 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Former assistant professor, addicted to betting, arrested for robbery

A former assistant professor addicted to betting was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a house in Bengaluru and robbing a gold chain from a senior citizen, the police said.

According to officers, the accused Suresh G Patil, 35, a resident of Madanayakanahalli, broke into a house in Basaveshwaranagar on October 31 and robbed a gold chain from a senior citizen at knifepoint. “He stole a 45-gram gold chain and sold it for Rs 2.5 lakh,” a police officer said. Read More

13:07 (IST)06 Nov 2022
In pics: Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed by Congress leaders on his arrival

Mallikarjuna Kharge, who arrived in Bengaluru for the first time after being elected AICC President, was received and welcomed by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others. 

12:59 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Rainfall forecast for BBMP area as on 06.11.2022 valid till ending at 08:30 am of 07.11.2022

Isolated very light to light rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 & 19 degree C respectively.

12:16 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Srihari Patak detained by Mysuru city police

Mysuru city police have arrested Srihari Patak, proprietor of Patak Developers from Mumbai. Srihari Patak was previously arrested for duping several apartments buyers by collecting advance money and not returning flats. 
In 2019, Patak was arrested and a local court had granted bail. After obtaining bail, he absconded and never appeared for court hearings. 

A special team which was formed nabbed Patak at Mumbai on November 3 and brought to Mysuru.

09:33 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Weather Today: Light rains very likely for the next 48 hours

Bengaluru will witness generally cloudy sky on Thursday. Light rains are very likely to hit the city in the next 48 hours. 

Early morning hours will likely be misty in some areas. Partly cloudy.  The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:17 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Unsung Heroes: A doctor and a social entrepreneur have tried to make life easier for the elderly in Bengaluru

One of the fallouts of the transformation of Bengaluru from a pensioner’s paradise to being the bustling IT capital of India in the last three decades has been the squeezing out of the city’s seniors from public spaces.

The crowded public transport systems, the heavy traffic on the roads, and broken pavements coupled with shifts to nuclear family structures, rapid technological changes, and longer life spans have left Bengaluru’s elderly citizens in the lurch in a general sense. Johnson Abraham reported

Lakes of Bengaluru: Fund allocated but restoration of Lingadheeranahalli lake is far from beginning

Spread across 5 acre in the R R Nagar zone, the Lingadheeranahalli lake is considered to be a pristine water body. However, in March this year, local residents observed untreated sewage water entering the lake through the storm water drains (SWD) connected to it.

In July, the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), included the lake in the list of water bodies to be restored under the state government’s Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 6.6 crore was reserved for the restoration of the lake out of which Rs 2 crore was for desilting and diversion of sewage from the lake. However, the restoration work is yet to begin and officials said it may be taken up next year.

Know Your City: Kempegowda towers – structures that once contributed to Bengaluru’s security and global scientific missions

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to unveil a giant 108ft-bronze statue of Kempegowda I, the founder of Bengaluru, at the city airport on November 11, it is worth remembering that the landmarks established by the Kempegowdas are still cherished by the residents of Bengaluru.

The four Kempegowda towers in the city are one of the earliest markers that still define the township of Bengaluru. However, historians are quick to point out that the Kempegowda towers were not built by Kempegowda I but by his son Immadi Kempegowda, or Kempegowda II.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 09:02:34 am
