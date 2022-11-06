Bengaluru News Live Updates: Gang dupes banks in Karnataka by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 7, 2022: A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police. In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.
In a separate development, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Law Commission of India to reconsider the age of consent in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court heard an appeal by the police challenging the acquittal of a POCSO accused. It found that the girl, then 17, had eloped with the boy in 2017. Though the girl’s parents had filed the complaint, all the witnesses turned hostile. While the case continued, the two had married and now have two children.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 138 people. He asked if Modi’s ‘kai guna’ (skill of one’s hand) resulted in the tragedy just days after he inaugurated the bridge. Read more on what Kharge said
A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police.
In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said. Read more
Karnataka police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of Chandrashekar, the nephew of Chief Minister’s political secretary and Honnali MLA M.P. Renukacharya.
The case was registered by Honnali police after Chandrashekar’s father M.P.
Chandrashekar, 24, son of M.P. Renukacharya’s brother Ramesh, went missing on October 30. On October 3, his body was found in decomposed state inside a car in a canal near Honnali in Davangere district. In the complaint, Ramesh alleged that there were injury marks on the body which looked like his hands and legs were tied. Read more
A programme was held to felicitate the newly elected AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evening at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
The event was attended by Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others.
A notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas has been issued. Steps will be taken to consider other pourakarmikas in second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside Bengaluru as the government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Speaking after naming a park in BBMP limits of Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency as Bhagwan Buddha, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Lake Park and inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday, CM Bommai said the risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to Rs 2,000.
The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it, he said, adding that the welfare of dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of the government.
The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from tomorrow and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.
The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will continue till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.
The Karnataka High Court has directed the Law Commission of India to reconsider the age of consent in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In the judgement passed on November 5, a division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja said, “Having come across several cases relating to minor girls above 16 years having fallen in love and eloped and in the meantime, having had sexual intercourse with the boy, we are of the considered opinion that the Law Commission of India would have to rethink on the age criteria, so as to take into consideration the ground realities."
The court heard an appeal by the police challenging the acquittal of a POCSO accused. It found that the girl, then 17, had eloped with the boy in 2017. Though the girl's parents had filed the complaint, all the witnesses turned hostile. While the case continued, the two had married and now have two children. (PTI)
The Investigation into the death of an 82-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Karnataka has taken a twist as the police, who initially believed it was a road accident, now suspect it to be a murder.
RN Kulkarni, resident of Mysuru, was walking on the Manasa Gangothri campus of Mysore University Friday when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind leading to his death. The VV Puram traffic police booked a case of a hit-and-run road accident due to negligence and rash driving. Know More
More from Cities
A former assistant professor addicted to betting was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a house in Bengaluru and robbing a gold chain from a senior citizen, the police said.
According to officers, the accused Suresh G Patil, 35, a resident of Madanayakanahalli, broke into a house in Basaveshwaranagar on October 31 and robbed a gold chain from a senior citizen at knifepoint. “He stole a 45-gram gold chain and sold it for Rs 2.5 lakh,” a police officer said. Read More
Mallikarjuna Kharge, who arrived in Bengaluru for the first time after being elected AICC President, was received and welcomed by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others.
Isolated very light to light rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 & 19 degree C respectively.
Mysuru city police have arrested Srihari Patak, proprietor of Patak Developers from Mumbai. Srihari Patak was previously arrested for duping several apartments buyers by collecting advance money and not returning flats.
In 2019, Patak was arrested and a local court had granted bail. After obtaining bail, he absconded and never appeared for court hearings.
A special team which was formed nabbed Patak at Mumbai on November 3 and brought to Mysuru.
Bengaluru will witness generally cloudy sky on Thursday. Light rains are very likely to hit the city in the next 48 hours.
Early morning hours will likely be misty in some areas. Partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.
One of the fallouts of the transformation of Bengaluru from a pensioner’s paradise to being the bustling IT capital of India in the last three decades has been the squeezing out of the city’s seniors from public spaces.
The crowded public transport systems, the heavy traffic on the roads, and broken pavements coupled with shifts to nuclear family structures, rapid technological changes, and longer life spans have left Bengaluru’s elderly citizens in the lurch in a general sense. Johnson Abraham reported