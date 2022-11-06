Bengaluru News Live Updates: Gang dupes banks in Karnataka by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 7, 2022: A group of fraudsters allegedly deceived two banks by pledging counterfeit gold ornaments to avail loans worth Rs 3.1 crore loan in Karnataka’s Gadag district, said the police. In the first case, the accused pledged 4,870 gm of fake gold ornaments to get a loan of Rs 1.43 crore from the IDBI Bank, according to the police. In the second case, they pledged 4,983 gm of counterfeit gold ornaments to avail Rs 1.58 crore loan from Union Bank, the police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

In a separate development, the Karnataka High Court has directed the Law Commission of India to reconsider the age of consent in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court heard an appeal by the police challenging the acquittal of a POCSO accused. It found that the girl, then 17, had eloped with the boy in 2017. Though the girl’s parents had filed the complaint, all the witnesses turned hostile. While the case continued, the two had married and now have two children.