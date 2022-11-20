Bengaluru live news updates: Passenger who carried IED in Mangaluru auto-rickshaw is missing accused in terror case

Chilume incident will backfire on Congress, says CM Bommai

Terming allegations of Congress leaders as 'baseless', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was during the Congress Government that the orders were issued to Chilume agency by flouting Election Commission rules and a probe will bring out truth to the fore. "This incident will backfire on the Congress party," he said.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, he said instructions are given to hold investigation from 2013 when the Siddaramaiah government was in power as it will reveal the instructions given to the Chilume agency by that government.

"The people must know why the orders were issued to Chilume organisation and the reasons behind it. The incumbent government had given orders only to create awareness among the voters and had put a condition that the agency must not have any association or links with any political party. But the previous chief minister, Siddaramaiah had issued orders for the revision of electoral list which has to be done by the Election Commission. It is a grave crime that the work to be done by the Election Commission had been given to a private agency. Adding to it, a tahsildhar was issued orders to appoint BLOs'. In this case, the Siddaramaiah Government has crossed all limits and misused the power," Bommai said.