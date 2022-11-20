scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru live news updates: Passenger who carried IED in Mangaluru auto-rickshaw is missing accused in terror case

Bengaluru live news updates: In other news, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is a grave crime that the work to be done by the Election Commission had been given to a private agency," about the Siddaramaiah government.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 21, 2022 8:07:07 am
Bengaluru news live updates: The police suspect the IED was being taken for experimentation or for planting at a location and are investigating these aspects. (Express)

Bengaluru live news updates, 21 November 2022: Investigations by the Karnataka Police and central agencies into an explosion that occurred in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru Saturday evening – termed an act of terror by the state police chief – have revealed the identity of the auto-rickshaw passenger who was carrying a bag with an improvised explosive device (IED). The passenger has been identified as Mohammed Shariq, 24, an accused in two separate unlawful activities cases in Karnataka since 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including one of the founder-directors of the NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, in connection with their investigation into alleged voter data theft in the city. The police identified the arrested as Dharanesh, the trust’s human resource (HR) official; Renuka Prasad, one of the directors; and Kempegowda, the brother of Ravi Kumar, one of the founder-directors who remains untraced.

In other news, while the pandemic-induced lockdown inspired many to come up with interesting initiatives for social welfare, Bengaluru-based couple Reji Vaheed and Anitha Reji too decided to get to work and bring people together to help children with special needs. In 2020, Reji and Anitha set up Beautiful Together, a platform that uses the medium of e-commerce to provide financial aid to children with special needs and their caregivers. The founders say they got the idea for the initiative when they saw their daughter Riza, a 23-year-old with Down syndrome, struggling to land a job after completing her studies.

 

Live Blog

Bengaluru live news updates: Chilume incident will backfire on Congress, says CM Bommai; Mangaluru blast an 'act of terror', state police & central agencies probing, says DGP. Follow this space for more live updates.

21:40 (IST)20 Nov 2022
In photos | NIA team, ADGP visit blast spot in Mangaluru

17:43 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Chilume incident will backfire on Congress, says CM Bommai

Terming allegations of Congress leaders as 'baseless', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was during the Congress Government that the orders were issued to Chilume agency by flouting Election Commission rules and a probe will bring out truth to the fore. "This incident will backfire on the Congress party," he said.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, he said instructions are given to hold investigation from 2013 when the Siddaramaiah government was in power as it will reveal the instructions given to the Chilume agency by that government.

"The people must know  why the orders were issued to Chilume organisation and the reasons behind it. The incumbent government had given orders only to create awareness among the voters and had put a condition that the agency must not have any association or links with any political party. But the previous chief minister, Siddaramaiah had issued orders for the revision of electoral list which has to be done by the Election Commission. It is a grave crime that the work to be done by the Election Commission had been given to a private agency. Adding to it, a tahsildhar was issued orders to appoint BLOs'. In this case, the Siddaramaiah Government has crossed all limits and misused the power," Bommai said.

14:10 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Unsung Heroes: A Bengaluru-based couple looks to tap e-commerce to empower individuals with special needs

While the pandemic-induced lockdown inspired many to come up with interesting initiatives for social welfare, Bengaluru-based couple Reji Vaheed and Anitha Reji too decided to get to work and bring people together to help children with special needs.

In 2020, Reji and Anitha set up Beautiful Together, a platform that uses the medium of e-commerce to provide financial aid to children with special needs and their caregivers. The founders say they got the idea for the initiative when they saw their daughter Riza, a 23-year-old with Down syndrome, struggling to land a job after completing her studies. Read more

13:14 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Bengaluru voter data theft: 3 people, including director and HR of NGO Chilume, arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including one of the founder-directors of the NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, in connection with their investigation into alleged voter data theft in the city.

The police identified the arrested as Dharanesh, the trust’s human resource (HR) official; Renuka Prasad, one of the directors; and Kempegowda, the brother of Ravi Kumar, one of the founder-directors who remains untraced. Read more

13:13 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Know Your City: Bengaluru’s rendezvous with the colour pink

It is that time of the year again in Bengaluru when pink flowers bloom in different parts of the city. Officially known as the Tabebuia Rosea, the history of these flowers in the city dates back to the British era and the immediate post-Independence period when horticultural experts deliberated on growing various species of flowers and plants in Bengaluru.

Environment experts pointed out that Bengaluru was actually a dry region and the founder of the city, Kempegowda, and the erstwhile Mysore kingdom developed lakes and planted trees to diversify the ecosystem. Read more

12:15 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Inquiry ordered into alleged voter data theft after apprehension of impersonation: Karnataka CEO

In the midst of Congress party's allegations of voter data theft, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the inquiry was ordered following apprehension of impersonation by an NGO during the ‘voter awareness drive'.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner had some information. We have the apprehension that there is impersonation and it has to be inquired. Ultimately, after the police investigation and our Divisional Commissioner inquiry, we will come to know what is there in it,” Meena told PTI. (PTI)

11:31 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Power shut down in Hebbal from 10 to 3 today

Power shut down in Hebbal and surrounding areas on November 22 from 10 am to 3 pm for maintenance works. The power will be down for maintanance work of Sub station work of KPTCL. 1912 is the complaint registration number made available by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited. 

10:58 (IST)20 Nov 2022
NMDC to spend Rs 900 cr to increase iron ore production from Kumaraswamy Mines

NMDC Ltd will be spending nearly Rs 900 crore in the next two to three years to ramp up iron ore production from seven million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 10 million tonnes, from its Kumaraswamy mines in Karnataka.

An Expert Appraisal Committee under the Minister of Environment and Forests has given its green signal for Environmental Clearance in a meeting held during November 9-11 allowing NMDC to increase the production and the EC is valid up to 2042, company sources said. (PTI)

More from Cities
Doing everything possible to give push to infrastructure projects in stat...
Doing everything possible to give push to infrastructure projects in stat...
PM interacts with BJP workers at Shree Kamalam
PM interacts with BJP workers at Shree Kamalam
BJP complains to EC against Sidhpur Cong candidate’s speech
BJP complains to EC against Sidhpur Cong candidate’s speech
MCD polls: Excise ‘scam’ to Jain ‘massage’ video, BJP’s Nadda takes swipe...
MCD polls: Excise ‘scam’ to Jain ‘massage’ video, BJP’s Nadda takes swipe...
‘Of 25,260 beneficiaries who migrated, all services under ICDS prov...
‘Of 25,260 beneficiaries who migrated, all services under ICDS prov...
More from Cities >>
10:13 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Mangaluru blast an 'act of terror', state police & central agencies probing, says DGP

NIA team in Mangaluru to investigate the blast, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Karnataka DGP confirms that Mangaluru blast was not accidetal but an act of terror. A moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. https://t.co/lmalCyq5F3— DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) November 20, 2022

Iranian woman in Bengaluru seeks public support against human rights violations back home

While Iran is facing massive internal turmoil with women riding the anti-hijab wave and demanding freedom, in Bengaluru, Niko is trying hard to drum up support for the protesters in the frontline fighting against the authoritarian regime.

Married to a Bengaluru man, Niko, a theatre artist grabbed the eyeballs in the last three days in Bengaluru’s Church Street after she staged a silent demonstration in solidarity with the protesters, especially women who are fighting for “freedom” in Iran.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 09:46:23 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments