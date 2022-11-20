Bengaluru live news updates: Mangaluru blast an ‘act of terror’, state police & central agencies probing, says DGP

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was ‘a fire’ in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours. (Image source: ANI)

Bengaluru live news updates, 20 November 2022: Mangaluru blast an ‘act of terror’ said DGP Karnataka today and state police & central agencies are currently probing the incidence. A moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. While CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a ‘blast.’ City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was ‘a fire’ in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours.

In other news three engineering students of a private college in Bengaluru were booked for allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during a cultural festival held at the college Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all engineering students of a college in Marathahalli in Bengaluru. The incident came to light when the video of these students shouting pro-Pakistan slogans went viral on WhatsApp and other platforms.

In politics, several senior leaders in the Karnataka Congress are yet to file applications for tickets to contest the 2023 state Assembly polls while the fresh November 21 deadline approaches, even as there are apprehensions in a section of leaders that this new process would be detrimental to the party’s electoral prospects. As many as 800 Congress ticket aspirants have filed applications along with a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh each for contesting seats across the state but senior leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah, ex-home minister Ramalinga Reddy and ex-deputy CM G Parameshwara are among about a dozen sitting party MLAs of the total 69 who have not filed their applications so far, Congress sources said.