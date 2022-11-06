Bengaluru Live News Updates: Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 6, 2022: A case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches and arrested three more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru. “We carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru (districts) and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha,” an NIA spokesperson said. Digital devices and “incriminating documents” were seized from their houses during the searches, the spokesperson added.