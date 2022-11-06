scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Bengaluru Live News Updates: Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Karnataka News Today, Bengaluru News Live, November 6, 2022: The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya.


Bengaluru | Updated: November 6, 2022 9:33:14 am
bengaluru live updates, indian expressBengaluru Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks with media during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AICC via PTI)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 6, 2022: A case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches and arrested three more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru. “We carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru (districts) and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha,” an NIA spokesperson said. Digital devices and “incriminating documents” were seized from their houses during the searches, the spokesperson added.

Bengaluru news live updates today: 19-year-old college student run over by crane succumbs to injuries in Bengaluru; follow this space for live updates

09:33 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Weather Today: Light rains very likely for the next 48 hours

Bengaluru will witness generally cloudy sky on Thursday. Light rains are very likely to hit the city in the next 48 hours. 

Early morning hours will likely be misty in some areas. Partly cloudy.  The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

09:17 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Unsung Heroes: A doctor and a social entrepreneur have tried to make life easier for the elderly in Bengaluru

One of the fallouts of the transformation of Bengaluru from a pensioner’s paradise to being the bustling IT capital of India in the last three decades has been the squeezing out of the city’s seniors from public spaces.

The crowded public transport systems, the heavy traffic on the roads, and broken pavements coupled with shifts to nuclear family structures, rapid technological changes, and longer life spans have left Bengaluru’s elderly citizens in the lurch in a general sense. Johnson Abraham reported

Lakes of Bengaluru: Fund allocated but restoration of Lingadheeranahalli lake is far from beginning

Spread across 5 acre in the R R Nagar zone, the Lingadheeranahalli lake is considered to be a pristine water body. However, in March this year, local residents observed untreated sewage water entering the lake through the storm water drains (SWD) connected to it.

In July, the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), included the lake in the list of water bodies to be restored under the state government’s Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 6.6 crore was reserved for the restoration of the lake out of which Rs 2 crore was for desilting and diversion of sewage from the lake. However, the restoration work is yet to begin and officials said it may be taken up next year.

Know Your City: Kempegowda towers – structures that once contributed to Bengaluru’s security and global scientific missions

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to unveil a giant 108ft-bronze statue of Kempegowda I, the founder of Bengaluru, at the city airport on November 11, it is worth remembering that the landmarks established by the Kempegowdas are still cherished by the residents of Bengaluru.

The four Kempegowda towers in the city are one of the earliest markers that still define the township of Bengaluru. However, historians are quick to point out that the Kempegowda towers were not built by Kempegowda I but by his son Immadi Kempegowda, or Kempegowda II.

