Bengaluru Live News Updates: Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 6, 2022: A case has been registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the blockbuster Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi on a complaint lodged by M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches and arrested three more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru. “We carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru (districts) and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha,” an NIA spokesperson said. Digital devices and “incriminating documents” were seized from their houses during the searches, the spokesperson added.
Bengaluru will witness generally cloudy sky on Thursday. Light rains are very likely to hit the city in the next 48 hours.
Early morning hours will likely be misty in some areas. Partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.
One of the fallouts of the transformation of Bengaluru from a pensioner’s paradise to being the bustling IT capital of India in the last three decades has been the squeezing out of the city’s seniors from public spaces.
The crowded public transport systems, the heavy traffic on the roads, and broken pavements coupled with shifts to nuclear family structures, rapid technological changes, and longer life spans have left Bengaluru’s elderly citizens in the lurch in a general sense. Johnson Abraham reported