Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Bengaluru Live News Update: Karnataka hasn’t got Animal Welfare Board grant since 2016, says RTI reply

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Update, October 22: An order from the department of public instruction to collect a donation of Rs 100 every month from the parents of each student studying in government schools has drawn the ire of critics, who are calling this a “burden on the poor families”.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 22, 2022 8:38:45 am
This was revealed in response to a Right To Information application filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry, who said the board had failed to perform its statutory duties. (File/ Representational image)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Update, October 22: The Animal Welfare Board of India has not released any grant to Karnataka under its animal birth control programme since May 2016 and therefore has no information about the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation efforts in the state. This was revealed in response to a Right To Information application filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry, who said the board had failed to perform its statutory duties.

In other news, in a fresh operation targeting the money laundering network of Chinese loan apps, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched five locations in Bengaluru, including premises of payment gateway Razorpay, and seized Rs 78 crore. The agency searched various merchant IDs and bank accounts of the Chinese-controlled entities that are operating the illegal apps. A Razorpay spokesperson said it cooperated with the agency and its funds were not seized. The ED began the money laundering probe based on 18 FIRs registered by the Bengaluru central crime branch after multiple complaints about “extortion and harassment of those who had availed small amounts of loan through Chinese mobile apps”.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 311 mm of rainfall, a departure of 189 mm from the normal. The previous record of the city having received the highest rainfall during the month in recent years was in 2017 when Bengaluru recorded 385.7 mm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has received a total of 1,795.5 mm rainfall this year, breaking the annual record of 1,696 mm in 2017. After a decrease in October rainfall in 2018 (111.7 mm), it has only grown over the years. The rainfall recorded in October 2019 was 178.4 mm, while it was 204.3 mm in 2020 and 366.3 mm in October 2021, which was the second wettest month since 2017.

08:38 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Bengaluru and Karnataka. 

Order to collect ‘donation’ from Karnataka government school students draws flak

An order from the department of public instruction to collect a donation of Rs 100 every month from the parents of each student studying in government schools has drawn the ire of critics, who are calling this a “burden on the poor families”.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. “This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel to Delhi during a three-day break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 24 to 26 and attend an event in which the newly-elected All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar Friday.

This will be the first time Gandhi will visit Delhi since the Yatra began on September 8. During the Dussehra break too, he had stayed near Mysuru with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who had arrived from Delhi.

In other updates, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, during an inspection at the Yelahanka zone, Friday instructed the civic officials to repair the footpath near the road adjacent to NES bus stop in Bengaluru city. He also directed the officials to ensure that rainwater flowed directly into the side drain through the water grates.

“He instructed the officials to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate on the road and instead flows into the side drains. Directions have been given to install water grates in places that need them,” a statement from the BBMP read.

Instructions were also given to clear the tree branches kept in an empty space near the road and the OFC cables, which obstruct the movement of pedestrians.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:37:26 am
