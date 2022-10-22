Bengaluru Live News Update: Karnataka hasn’t got Animal Welfare Board grant since 2016, says RTI reply

An order from the department of public instruction to collect a donation of Rs 100 every month from the parents of each student studying in government schools has drawn the ire of critics, who are calling this a “burden on the poor families”.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

According to an education official, although government schools receive donations from donors, this initiative is in line with the ‘My School Our Contributions’ campaign wherein all kinds of people, including parents, should participate in developing the school. “This is completely a voluntary service and parents who wish to donate can do so to the respective SDMCs. The money goes to the account of the school’s SDMCs which will then be used for development purposes,” said the official.

