Bengaluru Live News Update: Karnataka hasn’t got Animal Welfare Board grant since 2016, says RTI reply

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News Update, October 22: The Animal Welfare Board of India has not released any grant to Karnataka under its animal birth control programme since May 2016 and therefore has no information about the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation efforts in the state. This was revealed in response to a Right To Information application filed by Kerala-based RTI campaigner K Govindan Nampoothiry, who said the board had failed to perform its statutory duties.
In other news, in a fresh operation targeting the money laundering network of Chinese loan apps, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched five locations in Bengaluru, including premises of payment gateway Razorpay, and seized Rs 78 crore. The agency searched various merchant IDs and bank accounts of the Chinese-controlled entities that are operating the illegal apps. A Razorpay spokesperson said it cooperated with the agency and its funds were not seized. The ED began the money laundering probe based on 18 FIRs registered by the Bengaluru central crime branch after multiple complaints about “extortion and harassment of those who had availed small amounts of loan through Chinese mobile apps”.
Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 311 mm of rainfall, a departure of 189 mm from the normal. The previous record of the city having received the highest rainfall during the month in recent years was in 2017 when Bengaluru recorded 385.7 mm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has received a total of 1,795.5 mm rainfall this year, breaking the annual record of 1,696 mm in 2017. After a decrease in October rainfall in 2018 (111.7 mm), it has only grown over the years. The rainfall recorded in October 2019 was 178.4 mm, while it was 204.3 mm in 2020 and 366.3 mm in October 2021, which was the second wettest month since 2017.
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Bengaluru and Karnataka.