Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Murder of live-in partner: Autopsy report leads to arrest of Bengaluru delivery executive

Bengaluru police came to know of the death of Sunitha C after a private nursing facility alerted them about a suspected suicide case that was brought to the hospital on December 7.

bengaluru murderSunitha, who had been living with Prashanth for nearly four years, was allegedly killed after she began pestering him to marry her, the police claimed. (Representational/ File)
The Bengaluru police have arrested a delivery executive of an e-commerce company for allegedly murdering his live-in partner on the basis of a post-mortem report after the man initially tried to pass off the death as suicide, officers said.

The Parappana Agrahara police in the south-east division of Bengaluru arrested Prashanth, 24, five days after the death of his live-in partner Sunitha C alias Deepu, 27 on December 7. The post-mortem report indicated that the woman was choked to death.

Sunitha, who had been living with Prashanth for nearly four years, was allegedly killed after she began pestering him to marry her, the police claimed. Officers came to know of her death after a private nursing facility alerted them about a suspected suicide case that was brought to the hospital on December 7.

When the body was taken to Abhiram Hospital, Prashanth informed doctors and the police that Sunitha had died by hanging. The case was referred for post-mortem at St John’s Medical College Hospital even as the police contacted the woman’s parents in Andhra Pradesh.

Sunitha’s parents, however, said their daughter would not have committed suicide and expressed suspicion of foul play. The post-mortem report, which came out on December 12, indicated the cause of death as “compression of the neck” which implied external choking, unlike in cases of death by hanging.

“Based on the post-mortem report and the suspicions expressed by the victim’s family, we have arrested the victim’s live-in partner of over four years,” said an officer at Parappana Agrahara police station.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 02:26:52 pm
