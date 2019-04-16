Bengaluru LIVE updates: What’s happening in Bangalore today?
Good morning Bengaluru,
From today, public transport is likely to be affected till April 18 since the state-run bus corporations, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), deploying their buses for election duty.
Second PU results are out, but IT City Bengaluru has not even managed to secure a place in the top five in the state’s pre-university results that were announced on Monday. Bengaluru South is in position eight with a pass percentage of 74.25, Bengaluru Rural has a pass percentage of 72.91, securing position 10 and Bengaluru North at 72.68 is ranked 11.
Live Blog
Karnataka PU Results out
For some students and parents alike, this morning is slightly lighter in the city as the Pre-University (PU) results were out yesterday. The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). However, colleges in the city have a bit of catching up to do as the pass percentage of rural colleges in the state is 62.88%. The same for urban PU institutions is 61.38 Bengaluru South is in position eight with a pass percentage of 74.25, Bengaluru Rural has a pass percentage of 72.91, securing position 10 and Bengaluru North at 72.68 is ranked 11.
Public transport may be disrupted in Bengaluru
Public transport in Bengaluru is likely to be hit till April 18. The state-run bus corporations, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), are deploying their buses for election duty and hence the number of buses plying on regular routes will see a dip. BMTC is deploying 1,702 of the total 6,650 buses, 3,314 of 8,705 KSRTC vehicles are used for the election duty.
Be prepared with alternate plans, dear Bengalureans
Stay hydrated, folks. Relative Humidity 66% in Bangalore today
The temperature seems to be soaring up in the city as summer strengthens in Bengaluru. According to IMD Bangalore, the maximum temperature will be 36.2 degree Celsius while the minimum will be at 24 degree Celsius. With a relative humidity of 66%, this summer day will continue to dehydrate you. Stay hydrated; drink lots of water and juices
Now pay more to fly from Bengaluru
The user development fee (UDF) has been hiked by a massive 120% for both domestic and international departing passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the next four months.
After the hike, the user development fee will be Rs 306 for domestic departures and Rs 1,226 for international departures.
Karnataka PU Results out
Public transport may be disrupted in Bengaluru
Be prepared with alternate plans, dear Bengalureans
Stay hydrated, folks. Relative Humidity 66% in Bangalore today
Now pay more to fly from Bengaluru
