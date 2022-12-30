Bengaluru’s ‘Little Brazil’ mourns Pele’s death, fans call it ‘black day’ for football

When legendary footballer Pele passed away on Thursday in Brazil’s Sao Paulo city, miles away in ‘Little Brazil’, a neighbourhood of Bengaluru, a pall of gloom descended. While the entire sporting community mourned the death, for Ulsoor’s Gowthamapuram area, it was a “black day” when they lost their icon.

According to some residents, the Pele wave hit the neighbourhood back in the 50s when Sattar Basheer, a noted football player from Gowthamapuram fell in awe of Pele’s grace and style. In fact, Basheer, also an Olympian, trained some of the young footballers of the neighbourhood on the lines of Pele’s style of playing.

This was the trigger point for the neighbourhood to adopt Pele as their sporting icon. Following this, many football players from Gowthamapuram wanted to emulate not just Pele’s action and style but also Brazil’s way of playing the game.

Express Column | When Pele woke up a laidback Kolkata

Gowthamapuram once produced some of India’s noted international and state football players such as Narayanswami Ulaganathan, Isaiah Arumainayagam, D Venkatesh, P Kannan (Asian Pele), Basheer among others.

It is believed that it was during the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2002 that the fans of football and footballers of Gowthamapuram gathered together to pay tribute to Pele by building a statue. The statue shows Pele sporting the yellow-green Brazilian football team’s jersey numbered 10 and a blue-coloured shorts. The statue was inaugurated on April 22, 2001 by the then mayor Prema Cariappa, MLA M Muniswamy and A Divyanatha, the chairman of the statue installation committee.

Also Read | Pele once got paid $120,000 to tie his shoelaces in the 1970 World Cup match against Peru

As a show of respect, on Friday, the residents of Gowthamapuram along with the members of the Karnataka State Football Association and Shantinagar MLA N A Harris gathered before Pele’s statue to pay floral tributes to their idol. Sporting black dresses, many in the neighbourhood symbolically indicated that the passing away of Pele is a “black day” for the football community of Gowthamapuram and for the sport itself.

The residents also placed a football (painted in the national colours of Brazil) at the foot of Pele’s statue and put up posters near the statue to highlight Pele’s track record as a footballer.

Advertisement

Watch | The goals that made Pele the greatest of all time

Ravikumar, a resident of Gowthamapuram and a football coach, said, “Pele’s death is a black day for the sport and for the football community of Ulsoor. All of us have grown up watching Pele’s game and as trainers, we wanted kids in the neighbourhood to play like him. In fact, a lot of youngsters from Gowthamapuram have got seats in educational institutions through sports quotas. Our wish is to nurture more football talents from the area who can play for India with the grace and style as that of Pele.”

Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82. He died due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.