Bengaluru to witness light to moderate rain till Sept 12: IMD

Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rain till September 12, even as the city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

After continuous showers which flooded several areas of the city forcing people to use tractors and rafts to reach their offices and marooned posh localities, Bengaluru did not see vigorous rainfall Wednesday.

For the next 48 hours, the weather forecast said, “Generally, cloudy sky, one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.”

The met department said the rainfall is due to the cyclonic circulation over the state. “A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

This weather system would also lead to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Karnataka till September 12. In North Interior Karnataka, districts like Gadag, Haveri and Koppal have been put on yellow alert Thursday and the weather department has said these places will receive heavy rainfall.