‘Took the VIP lane’: Bengaluru lawyers express dismay as BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets anticipatory bail

Soon after BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, prime accused in a bribery case, got anticipatory bail Tuesday, the Bengaluru Advocates Association expressed dismay at the swiftness with which the matter was posted.

A single judge bench of the Karnataka High Court granted bail to Virupakshappa, which is conditional upon his surrender within 48 hours, non-entrance to Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KDSL) premises, and security of Rs 5 lakh.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the Association noted that the Karnataka High Court usually takes several days to weeks to post new matters such as anticipatory bail, whereas matters involving VIPs were “entertained overnight.”

The Association expressed concern that if MLAs were not treated as common people, then the common people would end up losing faith in the judiciary.

It appealed that the Chief Justice of Karnataka ought to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in a single day to ensure that common people were treated on par. It said VIPs should have to wait just as a common man, reiterating that the lawyers were shocked and concerned by the matter.

Vivek Subba Reddy, President of the Association, said, “It normally takes several days to get the matter posted for hearing. But for an MLA it has come in one day… He has taken the order in a VIP lane. This can’t happen in courts. The common man and VIPs are equal.”

After his son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 41 lakh on behalf of his father on March 2, Virupakshappa was booked in a corruption case by the Lokayukta police. The bribe was allegedly to secure a tender to supply raw materials to KSDL.