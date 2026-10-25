Bengaluru lawyer heading home from bar killed over autorickshaw fare dispute

A 43-year-old advocate was allegedly murdered by a Bengaluru autorickshaw driver over a fare dispute, though the victim was initially suspected to have died of a heart attack.

The Annapoorneshwarinagar police said the postmortem revealed that Sri Ram, a resident of Kengunte near Nagarbhavi, died due to an assault. They arrested the driver, Prithviraj, 31, a resident of Gollarahatti.

Sri Ram was found lying unconscious on Outer Ring Road near Nagarbhavi on the morning of October 9, and patrolling police rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

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The advocate had left a bar for home late the previous night, the police said. Initially, the police suspected that he died due to a heart attack, but his relatives noticed injury marks on his body and filed a police complaint.