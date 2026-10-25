Bengaluru lawyer heading home from bar killed over autorickshaw fare dispute

A 43-year-old advocate was allegedly murdered by a Bengaluru autorickshaw driver over a fare dispute, though the victim was initially suspected to have died of a heart attack.
The Annapoorneshwarinagar police said the postmortem revealed that Sri Ram, a resident of Kengunte near Nagarbhavi, died due to an assault. They arrested the driver, Prithviraj, 31, a resident of Gollarahatti.
Sri Ram was found lying unconscious on Outer Ring Road near Nagarbhavi on the morning of October 9, and patrolling police rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
The advocate had left a bar for home late the previous night, the police said. Initially, the police suspected that he died due to a heart attack, but his relatives noticed injury marks on his body and filed a police complaint.
According to the police, Sri Ram’s postmortem report suggested there was a blood clot in the brain. There were also injury marks indicating that Ram was assaulted before his death.
The police then followed the trail of Ram’s walk from the bar to his home.
An officer said, “We checked CCTV footage and alerted informants. We came to know that there was a clash between an autorickshaw driver and Sri Ram.”
The police later arrested Prithviraj, who they learnt was cleaning his autorickshaw when Sri Ram walked near Ambedkar College in Mallathahalli on the night of October 8.
“Sri Ram asked Prithviraj for a ride, but they disagreed on the fare. Instead of negotiating, they verbally abused each other. In the spur of the moment, Prithviraj hit Sri Ram and pushed him to the ground and left the place. While other autorickshaw drivers witnessed the incident, they believed Sri Ram might have passed out because he was under the influence of alcohol,” the police officer added.