Bengaluru: Launch of book on Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan cancelled after protests

The launch of a Kannada book on the political and cricketing life of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was cancelled in Bengaluru at the last minute following protests by Hindutva outfits on Thursday.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan, a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched in the evening by retired high court judge H N Nagamohan Das at Kalagrama in NGEF Layout.

However, protests erupted and some Hindutva outfits complained to V Sunil Kumar, minister for Kannada and culture, and police against the book launch. The protesters’ contention was the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 43 Indian soldiers, was carried out with Pakistan’s support during Imran Khan’s rule.

Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said, “Imran Khan, as prime minister, was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out an anti-India campaign”.

Sudhakar later confirmed that the launch was cancelled following a request from the event’s director. “Yes, the event has been cancelled,” the author said.