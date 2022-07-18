scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka’s Margaret Alva, now opposition’s VP pick

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Today Live Updates, July 18, 2022: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said his administration has been trying to bring down the infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state to single digits.

Updated: July 18, 2022 9:45:37 am
Bengaluru News Live | Bengaluru, Karnataka News TodayKarnataka Live News, 18 July 2022: Programmes are being implemented to eradicate malnutrition and nutritious food is being served to children at anganwadis, the CM said. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Headlines Live: Despite hailing from coastal Karnataka and representing the current Uttara Kannada (then known as Kanara) Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament in 1999, Margaret Alva has largely been identified as a national politician. Now the Opposition’s ‘consensus’ candidate for the vice-president’s post, Alva finds herself in the spotlight once again.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said his administration has been trying to bring down the infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state to single digits. He added that the state has been aiming to reduce the IMR and the maternal mortality rate (MMR). According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the IMR was 21 per 1,000 live births in Karnataka in 2019, whereas the all-India average was 30.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that 15 staff attached to the central prison in Bengaluru have been suspended and 35 others have been transferred to far-off places for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of reports of special treatment afforded to prisoners such as allowing them to use mobile phones and drugs inside the jail.

 

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka’s Margaret Alva, now opposition's VP pick. Follow this space for the latest updates..

09:41 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Bengaluru weather today, July 18

Indian Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky for Bangalore today with one to two spells of light rain. The maximum and the minimum temperature for the city is likely to be around 27 to 20 degree Celsius respectively. 

09:30 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Another comeback for Karnataka's Margaret Alva

Karnataka's Margaret Alva's selection as the VP candidate comes ahead of the 2023 Karnataka elections and signals the Opposition's urge to field a candidate described by AICC general secretary communication Jairam Ramesh as "representative of a diverse country".

Alva had publicly alleged the "sale of Congress tickets in Karnataka" in 2008 when her son Nivedith's ticket claim was shot down by the then party in charge of the state. Alva had then openly questioned the denial of ticket to her son while wards of leaders in some other states had been accommodated.

Margaret Alva personally hails from a humble family of Mangalore where she was born a Catholic to PA Nazareth and Elizabeth who died when Alva was very young. PTI reported.

Opp's Vice President pick, Margaret Alva has been a minister in several Congress governments at the Centre --under Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and P V Narasimha Rao.

 

Six, including two women, killed across Bengaluru in three days 

Six murders, including that of two women, have been reported in Karnataka’s Bengaluru since Friday. While five of the murders were committed on the outskirts of the city, one was within the city limits in Shivajinagar, the police said.

From heritage buildings to science community, here is all you need to know about Malleswaram in Bengaluru

Malleswaram was reportedly built by the Wodeyars of the Mysore kingdom to decongest the market area and provide a modern lifestyle to all communities where they could live in hygienic conditions. It was home to Nobel laureate physicist CV Raman.

