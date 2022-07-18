Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka’s Margaret Alva, now opposition’s VP pick

Karnataka Live News, 18 July 2022: Programmes are being implemented to eradicate malnutrition and nutritious food is being served to children at anganwadis, the CM said. (PTI)

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Headlines Live: Despite hailing from coastal Karnataka and representing the current Uttara Kannada (then known as Kanara) Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament in 1999, Margaret Alva has largely been identified as a national politician. Now the Opposition’s ‘consensus’ candidate for the vice-president’s post, Alva finds herself in the spotlight once again.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said his administration has been trying to bring down the infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state to single digits. He added that the state has been aiming to reduce the IMR and the maternal mortality rate (MMR). According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the IMR was 21 per 1,000 live births in Karnataka in 2019, whereas the all-India average was 30.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that 15 staff attached to the central prison in Bengaluru have been suspended and 35 others have been transferred to far-off places for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of reports of special treatment afforded to prisoners such as allowing them to use mobile phones and drugs inside the jail.