Bengaluru restaurants to stay open till 3.30 am for FIFA World Cup semis, final

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued an order extending restaurant closure time to allow FIFA World Cup match screenings.(Photo: AI-generated)

Football fans in Bengaluru have reason to cheer as the Karnataka Government on Tuesday allowed hotels and restaurants across the city to serve food until 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, to facilitate late-night screenings of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final.

The decision comes ahead of the first semi-final, scheduled at 12.30 am on Wednesday, in which France will take on Spain.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement, following a representation by the National Restaurant Association of India.

In a post on X, he wrote, “This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities.”