scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru landlord arrested for raping student from West Bengal at gunpoint

According to the BA student, Anil Ravishankar Prasad had first created a ruckus objecting to her friends visiting her and threatened to frame a male friend in a human trafficking case.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 23, 2022 10:25:59 pm
Once he locked the male friend’s motorcycle and told them that it was done by police, according to the woman's complaint.

A businessman was arrested in Bengaluru on Monday for allegedly raping his tenant, a 20-year-old woman from West Bengal, at gunpoint.

According to the woman, a BA student, Anil Ravishankar Prasad (46) had created a ruckus objecting to her friends visiting her at the rented house and threatened to frame a visiting male friend in a human trafficking case.

Once he locked the male friend’s motorcycle and told them that it was done by police, according to the woman’s complaint. “He lent his car for my friend to leave. Later he started blackmailing stating that he would inform my parents about the incident. I requested him not to do so as my father was unwell,” she said in the complaint.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Bangladesh immigrants convicted in Bengaluru’s gang rape case

Prasad, who is from Bihar, runs a tiles business and lives in the Karnataka capital with his wife and children, according to police.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The police said that on April 11, when he learnt that the woman was planning to vacate the house, Prasad allegedly barged into it and threatened her with his licensed revolver and raped her.

More from Bangalore

However, the woman complained to the Ashoknagar police only later, after her parents visited her. Prasad was remanded in three-day police custody following his arrest.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement