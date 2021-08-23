Bengaluru: Land worth Rs 60 crore recovered after anti-encroachment drive at city’s lakes

The Bengaluru urban district administration and the city’s civic body have recovered land worth over Rs 60 crore following an anti-encroachment drive at various lakes in and around the city.

About 27 acres of land was recovered during the weekend drive. “The total worth of the land we recovered during the eviction is Rs 60,71,20,000. The urban district administration undertakes such drives every Saturday at lakes, storm water drains (SWD), gomala lands etc,” Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath said.

Encroachments at the Honakalasapura, Rachamanahalli, Giddanahalli, Hulahalli, Dodda Timmasandra, Kommasandra, Chokkasandra lakes in the Anekal taluk located south Bengaluru were cleared.

At Chikannahalli in Attibele Town, the storm water drain was cleared of encroachments and at Hulimangala in the Electronic City area, government grazing land was recovered.

Acting on a Karnataka High Court order to carry out the evictions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out an anti-encroachment drive at the Doddabommasandra lake in the Yelahanka zone.

The BBMP lakes department has also started constructing a barrier wall. “The encroachment was made by a resident, who has been identified as Srinivas. He tore down the fence and installed a Ganesha idol and also built a water tank and building,” the civic body said.

Lokayukta notices had been issued to the encroachers who had seized 36 guntas of the lake. The BBMP said that a park will be set up on the land that has been recovered.

The Doddabommasandra lake is spread over 124 acres and 19 guntas of land is being recovered by the lakes department.