In PM Modi’s footsteps, Shivakumar eyes defence land for new Bengaluru garden

The Karnataka government is likely to cite the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for defence land in Varanasi to create a park as part of its efforts to create three new parks in Bengaluru, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has indicated.

The government plans to create three new parks on the lines of the 240-acre landmark Lalbagh Botanical Garden in south Bengaluru—one proposal involves defence land and two others involve forest land—Shivakumar indicated after inaugurating the 220th edition of the annual flower show at Lalbagh on Thursday.

“Our government is considering three Lalbagh-style gardens in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said. “We intend to build one such park on defence land in Bengaluru. The land will remain under the ownership of the defence ministry, but we need permission to build the parks there. I have written a letter in this regard and will meet the Union defence minister soon. The Prime Minister has previously given permission to build a park on defence land in Varanasi,” he added.