In PM Modi’s footsteps, Shivakumar eyes defence land for new Bengaluru garden

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The Karnataka government is likely to cite the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for defence land in Varanasi to create a park as part of its efforts to create three new parks in Bengaluru, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has indicated.
The government plans to create three new parks on the lines of the 240-acre landmark Lalbagh Botanical Garden in south Bengaluru—one proposal involves defence land and two others involve forest land—Shivakumar indicated after inaugurating the 220th edition of the annual flower show at Lalbagh on Thursday.
“Our government is considering three Lalbagh-style gardens in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said. “We intend to build one such park on defence land in Bengaluru. The land will remain under the ownership of the defence ministry, but we need permission to build the parks there. I have written a letter in this regard and will meet the Union defence minister soon. The Prime Minister has previously given permission to build a park on defence land in Varanasi,” he added.
“Additionally, we have decided to set up two similar parks on forest land within Bengaluru city, and I have held discussions with forest department officials. We plan to assign this responsibility to agencies like the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bangalore Development Authority, and the Horticulture Department. During our tenure, we are committed to protecting the city’s greenery and improving public life,” he said.
The theme of the 220th edition of the Lalbagh Flower Show, which is held around Independence Day, is the ‘Glory of the Ganga Dynasty’. “The history of the Gangas represents equality, farmers’ lives, and struggle. This is a celebration of our culture, farming life, and art,” Shivakumar said.
The Karnataka chief minister also indicated that the state government would announce plans for an initiative to increase greenery in the state while supporting farmers’ livelihood. “It will be a collaborative effort of farmers and the government, which we will formally announce on August 15. A 100-day government programme has been planned, focusing on empowering farmers,” he said.
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