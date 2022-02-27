Lakes of Bengaluru: Activists point at encroachment into Bidarguppe Lake

While the district administration has rolled up its sleeves against encroachers in Anekal, social activists pointed out the plight of the 290-acre Bidarguppe Lake, the water which charges the Avalahalli Dam near Hosur, the starting point of Tamil Nadu. More than 28 acre of the lake has been encroached.

One of the major reasons behind pollution at most of the lakes in Anekal is the uncontrolled industrial discharge and entry of raw sewage. In the absence of Common Effluent Treatment Plants, the red category industries discharge chemical effluents into the storm water drains. Experts point out that since lakes in Anekal are interconnected, the pollution of one lake leads to the pollution of others.

Bidarguppe Lake receives water from different channels. One of the channels located in Bommasandra Industrial Area is connected with the Yerandahalli, Kachanayakanahalli, Chandapura and Muthanallur lakes and finally ends at Bidarguppe Lake. These lakes are interconnected.

The second channel starts from the Electronic City Lake which connects K G Veerasandra, Hebbagodi, Kammasandra 1, Kammasandra/Bommasandra, Helaligae, Chandapura and Muthanallur lakes and then connects Bidaraguppe Lake.

Similarly, the Shikaripalya, Margondanahalli, Thirupalya, Kyalasanahalli and BandeNallasandra lakes are also connected to the Bidarguppe Lake.

“The lakes, such as Mastaenahalli, Hennagara and Muthanallur, located near Jigani industrial area, are polluted and the other set of lakes like Bommasandra and Chandapura located in Bommasandra industrial area are all polluted. Due to the interconnectivity of the lakes, the pollution of one waterbody results in the pollution of all the water bodies,” said former Army veteran and social activist Captain Santhosh Kumar.

Explaining further, Kumar said recently deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J Manjunath cleared the encroachments from the storm water drains (SWD) located in Anekal taluk. “This has ensured the free flow of water. But the problem is that most of the drains in the network are filled with silt. The major problem is that despite a letter from the deputy commissioner to BESCOM to remove the electric poles from the SWD, the latter is yet to act. These electric poles are a huge impediment in carrying out desilting and further restoration of the drains. None of the poles placed in the SWDs and lakes have permission from the Revenue and the Minor Irrigation departments,” he added.

In April 2021, the Minor Irrigation department had sent a letter to BESCOM to remove the electric poles from the SWDs. In July same year, Manjunath asked BESCOM to remove the poles from the lakes.

Kumar stated that it was imperative that the SWDs were surveyed. “It is common sense more than a law to avoid placing electric poles inside drains and lakes. Moreover, BESCOM must work with the Revenue department and the town planning authority so that such hiccups do not arise while restoring the lake,” he added.