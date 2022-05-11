Bengaluru lake activist booked over social media posts against BBMP

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body of the city, has filed a complaint with the police against lake activist Sandeep Anirudhan at the Whitefield police station on May 5 in the backdrop of his fight with BBMP over claims that a road project falls in the buffer zone of the Pattandur Agrahara Lake. Meanwhile, BBMP denies that such a waterbody exists.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 153 and 186 for spreading propaganda against BBMP officials and inciting people against the road project through social media posts.

The police Monday issued a notice to Anirudhan to appear before the investigating officer.

“While there is a clear marking of the Road Alignment in the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015, Sandeep Anirudhan is obstructing the government’s work by false propaganda through media stating that the road is being formed on the lake buffer area. The RMP-2015 does not indicate any existence of the lake. However, Sandeep Anirudhan is falsely claiming the withdrawn Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP-2031). He is instigating the public at large to oppose the Government Financed public work, alleging the BBMP, especially the Road Infrastructure division’s role. The Road Infrastructure has not been involved in any corrupt practices in the road making but is following the directives of the Comprehensive Development Plan (RMP-2015),” the complaint by the BBMP read.

The BBMP also alleged that the activist has a personal agenda and is clearly creating confusion among the public against the officers. Anirudhan in his response to the police has said, “Sy.No.54 of Pattandur Agrahara is a lake bed as found from various official government records. The complaint made, pursuant to which a case is registered against me, attributes allegation of interference in the matter of discharging public duties of the government servant. I have never interfered with the discharge of government duties at any point of time much less on the date on which such allegations are made.”

“Also, we would like to bring to your kind notice that the sections of IPC under which the FIR has been filed are not applicable in any way in this complaint, as this is merely an accusation of spreading false information. IPC Section 153 deals with incitement to riots. None of the social media posts incite rioting in any form. IPC Section 186 deals with obstruction of public servants. The illegal road formation works have been continuously progressing since October 2021 up until now. Neither I nor anyone else has obstructed that work. Hence, we appeal to you that the FIR has been wrongly filed,” he said.

Responding to the claims by the BBMP that RMP 2015 did not make a mention of the project area as a lake, Anirudhan said, “In the RMP 2015, errors were made by the Bangalore Development Authority. It left out the lake and introduced a road project and zoned the area as industrial. In the RMP 2031, that error was corrected. We have petitioned the BDA to amend RMP 2015 and make corrections to list the lake and remove the violating project and correct the zoning.”