Bengaluru: Labourer dies after falling from lift carrying goods

A 19-year-old man died after he fell from a lift carrying goods on Tuesday at a copper wire manufacturing factory in Gangondanahalli in Chandra Layout in West Bengaluru.

The deceased, identified as Indrajeeth Kumar, was a native of Bihar living in Gangondanahalli working at a copper wire manufacturing factory in Aziz Sait Industrial Estate.

According to DCP West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev M Patil, while Indrajeeth Kumar was bringing copper wires from the first floor to the ground floor in the lift, due to a sudden jerk the elevator plummeted about 7-8 feet because of which both the victim and another worker Nithesh Kumar lost balance and fell to the ground. While Nithesh escaped, Indrajeeth sustained an injury on his head due to the lift’s iron gate. The workers at the site rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sources said that though the incident took place at 9.30 am, the workers took Indrajeeth to a hospital located on Mysore Road which did not have the facility to treat him. By 11.30 am, the victim was taken to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case against the owner of the plant Rakesh Gupta and supervisor Babu. Further investigations are on.