Bengaluru: Lab technician, ASHA worker suspended for issuing ‘false’ Covid-19 reports

The BBMP Joint Commissioner was sent to the hospital for inspection, after which the irregularities were found to be confirmed. (Representational Image)

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday suspended a lab technician and an ASHA worker for allegedly issuing false Covid-19 negative reports at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Confirming the same, Sudhakar said he was apprised of the situation by various media reports that emerged recently pointing out the irregularities at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital at V V Puram in the city.

“A team of health officers led by the jurisdictional BBMP Joint Commissioner was sent to the hospital for inspection immediately, after which the irregularities were found to be confirmed. An FIR will be registered against the lab technician who was on contract and the ASHA worker who were issuing negative Covid-19 reports,” the Minister said.

#Karnataka Health Minister @mla_sudhakar suspends lab technician and ASHA worker for allegedly issuing false #Covid19 negative reports at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in #Bengaluru. "FIR to be registered as well," he added.

In the wake of the incident, Sudhakar said strict regulations would be introduced to rectify loopholes in the functioning of the system in place, including places within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s local civic body.

‘Vaccine to reach across Karnataka, corona warriors to get vaccinated first’

Further, when asked about the Karnataka government’s plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccine in the state, the Sudhakar said, “A technical committee comprising health experts, epidemiologists, technology partners, and logistical partners with the assistance of the Union Health Ministry will ensure that the vaccine reaches the nook and corner of the state.”

He further said ‘corona warriors’, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, support staff, and healthcare workers, would be the first beneficiaries of the vaccine followed by senior citizens, patients with co-morbidities, and lactating mothers among others. “A final decision on this will be taken within a week,” he said.

Test positivity rate in population shows Covid-19 isn’t contained: Priyank Kharge

Senior Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge Tuesday dismissed the BJP-led state government’s claims of performing well in containing the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the highest infection rate in India is in Bengaluru. “The test positivity rate is 12.5 per cent in Bengaluru. Covid-19 infection in the city has risen from 1.6 per cent to 2.6 per cent in a month now,” he said.

Further, taking to Twitter, the legislator from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi alleged that the government “has abandoned” towns and rural areas. “In rural areas test results are taking more than a week. The next spike will be in towns where cases are already underreported,” he said.

As of Monday, most active cases in the state apart from Bengaluru Urban were noted to be at Bengaluru Rural (3602), Dakshina Kannada (2427), Tumkur (2193), and Mysuru (2157).

