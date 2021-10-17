Bengaluru: KRS workers perform ‘pothole puja’ to ‘shame’ authorities

In an effort to highlight the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru, activists of a local political outfit, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS), conducted pujas of potholes on Sunday. KRS activists performed pujas in eight different locations in the city.

KRS representative L Jeevan Girinagar said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had received nearly Rs 20,000 crore for road work over the last five years but hardly any work was carried out to maintain the roads.

Notably, civic officials have carried out temporary repairs along some stretches where pothole pujas were held. Notably, civic officials have carried out temporary repairs along some stretches where pothole pujas were held.

“We wanted to carry out a unique protest by performing pujas near potholes to awaken BBMP officials from their slumber and to pray for the safety of citizens using the roads,” Girinagar said.

Last week, activists of several civic organizations in Bengaluru had conducted a similar protest.

“The BBMP has always let down citizens and taxpayers of Bengaluru, be it garbage, lakes, pollution, roads and administration. More shaming is needed to wake up the BBMP and CM BS Bommai,” Congress member Dr Kavitha Reddy said.

“The High Court has given multiple deadlines to the BBMP to fix the potholes but the BBMP is not even bothered and is letting people get injured,” Reddy said on social media last week after posting pictures of pothole pujas held to draw attention to the issue.

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok had said in September that potholes on the roads of Bengaluru will be repaired by the end of September.

The BBMP does not have an elected council at present as the term of the previous council expired in September 2020, and the state government has not allowed fresh polls in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Also, the Karnataka government has proposed an increase in the number of BBMP wards from the present 198 to over 300. This proposal has been challenged and the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court.