Know Your City | Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium: More than just a stargazers’ paradise in Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru has had a long association with astronomy and the study of the universe. Several scientific institutions in the city – the Indian Institute of Science, the Raman Research Institute, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics – provide advanced courses on the study of the planet and the stars.

However, the one establishment catering to the needs of amateur astronomers and stargazers, especially from the schools and colleges in the city, is the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium located in the middle of Bengaluru near the Raj Bhavan. The planetarium has opened the eyes of thousands of students to the universe they live in and triggered curiosity about life beyond planet earth.

The planetarium was established in 1989 by the Bangalore City Corporation, now Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). It was under the Bangalore City Corporation for two years before the administration was handed over to the Bangalore Association for Science Education (BASE) – a science council that consists of senior scientists as well as senior officials from the Karnataka government.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, is one of five planetariums in the country named after the former prime minister of India and is located on Sri T. Chowdaiah Road at the High Grounds in the Bengaluru central business district.

“With an aim to impart non-formal scientific education, we invite experts from several renowned research institutions to deliver lectures and workshops. We have three programmes for primary school students, high school students and undergraduate students. These are – Science Education in Early Development (SEED), Science Over Weekends (SOW) and Research Education Advancement Programme (REAP), respectively,” said Pramod G Galgali, the director of the planetarium.

“Professor C V Vishveshwara, the founder and director, was the brain behind these programmes,” he said.

While SEED and SOW are programmes conducted over the weekends, REAP goes on for a period of three years simultaneously at par with the students’ under-graduation. It provides them with exposure to the process of research.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium also hosts workshops and lectures for students and teachers as well as numerous shows and programmes to bring people closer to the world of science.

These include monthly stargazing sessions, science club activities, screening of science movies, sky-theatre shows and the viewing of astronomical events, among others. On the first Sunday of each month, the planetarium also has a session wherein in-house astronomers cater to people’s questions.

Within the premises is a science park that allows individuals to gain hands-on experience and learn about a wide range of scientific concepts in a fun and interactive manner in an open space.

It attracts about 3 million visitors annually, most of whom are students. The planetarium also has student-centric programmes aimed at various age groups.

“This year, we organised four unique workshops for the physically challenged. We took help from experts who knew how to teach these students in the best possible manner,” Galgali said.

Further, the planetarium’s famous ‘Science in Action’ exhibitions are held in August and November annually. The planetarium puts up exhibitions in August and then invites students to do the same for the November edition.

The principal grants to maintain the planetarium are obtained from the Karnataka government.

“The state government has been kind enough to offer funds to develop our infrastructure. We have a new building coming up right behind our premises in order to provide more space for hosting an array of new programmes, lectures and workshops,” Galgali said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is a must-visit not just for astronomy enthusiasts but also for the lay public in order to obtain a better understanding of the universe.