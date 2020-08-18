Bengaluru: KIMS runs out of oxygen supply, 47 Covid-19 patients shifted to other hospitals

As many as 47 Covid-19 patients were shifted to other hospitals after KIMS faced an oxygen-supply crisis. (Express photo)

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Monday night faced a crisis in oxygen supply after which 47 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on oxygen support, were shifted to other hospitals.

In crisis management mode, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients get shifted to other facilities including state-run Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in the city.

Officials of the Health Department confirmed that the shifting of patients happened at around 7.30 pm on Monday. “An adequate number of ambulances that had advanced life support system was immediately sent to KIMS to ferry the patients to other hospitals as soon as we were alerted by the hospital authorities,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said officials were directed to ensure patients were shifted to other hospitals immediately. “While 14 patients were shifted to Victoria Hospital, 15 others were moved safely in ambulances to Bowring Hospital. 40 oxygen beds have been set up at RGICD for emergency services as well,” he said.

Further, the Minister had issued direction to provide 20 oxygen cylinders to KIMS as well. “The government’s first priority was to ensure that all patients in the state receive proper treatment,” he tweeted, adding that the government was willing to extend support to private hospitals to provide necessary treatment to all patients.

At the same time, officials of the KIMS Hospital and Research Centre admitted the shortage of liquid oxygen supply stating that all oxygen-dependent patients were shifted to various government and private hospitals.

“Due to a shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company on August 17, we have anticipated that low oxygen volume hypoxic crisis may occur for oxygen dependant patients. Hence we informed government authorities about the situation and requested for the arrangement of liquid oxygen from other suppliers. We shifted all the oxygenated patients to various government and private hospitals,” a statement issued by the Hospital read.

As on Monday, Bengaluru had 34,408 active Covid-19 cases of which 328 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

