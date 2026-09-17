Rajasthan family sends men to kidnap newlywed in Bengaluru, getaway car crashes

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Eight months ago, Pooja, 21, and Om Prakash, 23, fled their native village of Melwas in Rajasthan, defying their families to build a life together in Bengaluru. But on Wednesday night, the long shadow of her family’s opposition caught up with them, in a violent fashion and in full public view.
At around 8 pm, four men dispatched from Rajasthan allegedly barged into the couple’s home at Agrahara Dasarahalli, forcibly seized Pooja, and dragged her to a waiting car. However, what was meant to be a swift kidnapping quickly dissolved into a chaotic, multi-vehicle crash on the city’s streets.
As Om Prakash dialled the police helpline, the getaway vehicle sped away rashly through the neighbourhood.
“We received a call from the woman’s husband after the accused allegedly took her away from their residence. The car collided with several other vehicles about 2 km from their house. Locals also tried to stop the car after the accident. The driver initially fled from the spot. Three accused are now in police custody,” said Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru West).
Six people, including two children, were injured in the crashes and are undergoing treatment. They have been identified as Prithviraj, 12, Yashika, 9, Amul, 35, Mani, 64, Jayalakshmi, 57, and Santosh, 33. Jayalakshmi suffered a head injury and is being treated in the intensive care unit, the police said.
The police identified the accused, all hailing from Rajasthan, as Rakesh, 31, Karan, 25, Ayan, 18, and Saddam, who was allegedly driving the vehicle and is currently missing. They also seized the vehicle bearing a Rajasthan registration number and a machete. They are probing the potential involvement of others in the crime and have registered a case at the Magadi Road police station.
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