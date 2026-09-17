Rajasthan family sends men to kidnap newlywed in Bengaluru, getaway car crashes

Onlookers attacked the car in which the woman was being taken away; weapons seized from the vehicle (Express photos/Special arrangement).

Eight months ago, Pooja, 21, and Om Prakash, 23, fled their native village of Melwas in Rajasthan, defying their families to build a life together in Bengaluru. But on Wednesday night, the long shadow of her family’s opposition caught up with them, in a violent fashion and in full public view.

At around 8 pm, four men dispatched from Rajasthan allegedly barged into the couple’s home at Agrahara Dasarahalli, forcibly seized Pooja, and dragged her to a waiting car. However, what was meant to be a swift kidnapping quickly dissolved into a chaotic, multi-vehicle crash on the city’s streets.

As Om Prakash dialled the police helpline, the getaway vehicle sped away rashly through the neighbourhood.