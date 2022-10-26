Bengaluru: Kidnapped furniture businessman rescued after 12 hours

The Karnataka police Monday rescued a 38-year-old businessman of Hampinagar in Bengaluru who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold by a gang headed by another businessman.

Police said they have arrested Anand Kumar G. of Haleguddadahalli and Azar Pasha of Goripalya, 12 hours after Vikas Bohra, who runs a furniture shop in Akkipet along with his father Mahendra Kumar, was abducted Sunday evening.

“The prime suspect, Arjit Banu, who ran a pharmaceutical company in partnership with others, and a few of his associates are on the run. About 10 persons are suspected to be involved in the crime,” officials said.

Bohra’s family had lodged a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station and Deputy Commissioner of Police (west). The police formed three teams based on the information that the accused were travelling in and around Malavalli town in the Mandya district.

The police laid a trap to nab the accused who were asked to meet Mahendra Kumar and his relative Manoj for receiving the money Monday. As they arrived, the police who were in plain clothes caught Anand and Pasha and rescued Bohra.

According to police, Banu suffered a huge loss in business and took a loan of Rs 5 crore. Recently, he bought furniture from Bohra’s shop. He was under the impression that Bohra’s family was rich and hence hatched a plan with his accomplices to kidnap Bohra.

“On Sunday, Bohra hired a woman and made her call Bohra posing as a customer to discuss a business deal. The woman who introduced herself as Kavya fixed a meeting with Bohra near Uttarahalli. Bohra left home at 4.30 pm on Sunday after informing his father that he was heading to meet a customer over a business deal,” police said.

Advertisement

As soon as Bohra arrived near Uttarahalli, the accused bundled him into a car, officers said.

Bohra’s father Mahendra Kumar said that he received a call from the abductors around 7.30 pm demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore cash and 15 kg gold for the safe release of Bohra.

The police said that Banu is facing a cheating case and that they are verifying the criminal antecedents of other criminals.