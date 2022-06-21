Bengaluru: Man from Kerala arrested for running illegal telephone exchange

In a joint operation, Military Intelligence of Army’s Southern Command and Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru city have busted an illegal telephone exchange involved in allegedly converting international calls to local calls and arrested a 41-year-old man. According to officials, the fraud came to light when Pakistani intelligence operatives used a SIM box to obtain information from a defence installation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sharafudeen, a native of Wayanad in Kerala, who lives in Bengaluru. He has been accused of illegally creating a telephone exchange by placing several mobile SIM cards into electronic devices to convert foreign phone calls into local calls and thereby defrauding the telecommunication network and disrupting the country’s security.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Sharafudeen, and his associates, if any, used 58 electronic devices to install 2,144 SIM cards in four locations of Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Chikkasandra and Siddheshwar layout to convert international calls to local calls, said officials.

The CCB officials registered a case with the cybercrime police station and began an investigation.