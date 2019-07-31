Bengaluru International Airport set to become wedding destination, to host concerts

The Bengaluru International Airport is all set to witness a different kind of take-offs: it will soon become a wedding destination for to-be couples.

Aside from that, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has now decided to make Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) the first airport in India to host a world-class concert arena within its premises.

The arena, as per current plans, will have the capacity to accommodate up to 9,000 people and is capable of hosting a wide range of events such as music concerts, award shows, exhibitions, and conventions apart from weddings.

The proposed arena at the KIA will be developed on a 6.3-acre land parcel to cater to the growing demand for entertainment events in Bengaluru, airport officials confirmed.

The same is proposed to be a cost-effective, semi-permanent marquee structure and the allotted area for the development is now fixed to be adjacent to the newly-built South Access Road.

“In keeping with BIAL’s vision is to make the BLR Airport the gateway to a new India and a destination in itself, this offering is part of a wide range of amenities that will keep both passengers and visitors entertained,” an airport official said.

However, when Indianexpress.com contacted the officials to confirm the timelines fixed for the completion of the project, a BIAL spokesperson said, “Since the project is in the initial stages, we are unable to share accurate timelines or budgets.”