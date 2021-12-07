Omicron: After chaos at airport, authorities increase Covid testing capacity

With the government’s new guidelines for international travellers causing chaos at the airport, authorities have enhanced measures to ensure minimal inconvenience to passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport in the city, is increasing testing capacities to reduce the waiting time for passengers at the arrival terminal.

“In keeping with the Government of India guidelines for passengers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival, BIAL worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time for passengers at the Terminal,” BIAL said in a statement.

The Auriga Research Private Limited, which was operating eight express RT-PCR machines, has now added 50 more, increasing its hourly test capacity.

“BIAL is also working with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at Bengaluru Airport, towards enhancing the capacity with advanced Tata Express PCR technology,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, international passengers who do not have a local SIM card to access the internet, can now avail free Wi-Fi at the airport for four hours. “This was upgraded from 45 minutes to four hours to ensure passengers can access the internet while they wait for their Covid results,” authorities said.

BIAL has set up dedicated testing booths and increased seating, with greater emphasis on safe distancing. Food and beverage services are offered to all passengers.

“Senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility and mothers with infants are provided priority upon arrival. They have a dedicated testing counter and are the first to be tested from the arriving batch,” BIAL said.

“In order to decongest the arrival area, swab tests are collected as much as possible before immigration/customs screening so that passengers receive their reports even before they collect their baggage. All efforts are geared to reduce inconvenience by improving speed and efficiency. BIAL is working with airlines to encourage passengers to pre-register their swab test to reduce crowding upon arrival,” the statement added.

BIAL is absorbing the testing costs for the 2 per cent of international passengers who will be randomly chosen for testing. This is applicable for passengers arriving from non-risk countries.