BMTC opens two bus routes from Udayapura, Hulimavu to Bengaluru Airport

Travelling to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from southern parts of the city will now become easier as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has added two more routes — from Art of Living (Udayapura) and DLF Apartment (Hulimavu).

According to BMTC officials, the new routes have begun operations from February 17. While route KIAB-13 will have 22 daily trips with four schedules/buses in operation. The buses will ply along Thalagattapura, Raghuvanalli Cross, Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari Bus Station, Minerva Circle, Mysore Bank, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal, Kogilu Cross, and Hunasamaranahalli to reach KIA and vice-versa during trips beginning from the airport.

At the same time, route KIAB-14 will have 37 daily trips on the Hulimavu-KIA route with eight schedules/buses in operation. En route, the buses will pass via IIM, Bilekahalli, Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru Diary, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru Club, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal, Esteem Mall, and Hunasamaranahalli to reach KIA and vice-versa during trips beginning from the airport.

With the new additions, Vayu Vajra AC Volvo services now operate via 25 routes in total. These buses cater to several key locations in Bangalore. It is among one of the cost-effective ways to reach the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

