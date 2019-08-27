Bengaluru airport’s second runway is ready, operations start from Dec 5

Bengaluru International Airport will soon be able to handle more flights as a second runway is set to be commissioned from December 5.

The New South Parallel Runway (NSPR) at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru marked the successful completion of validation flights on August 27, airport officials said. As per BIAL, the company which operates the airport, operations on the new runway is planned to commence from December 5.

“The validation flights were conducted to certify aerodrome navigational aids and instrument procedures as determined by Civil Aviation regulations,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com

Officials add that the Code F and Cat IIIB compliant runway, measuring 4000-meters in length and 45-meters in width, will begin operations – initially – with CAT I standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise.

WATCH| An @IndiGo6E flight marks the successful completion of validation flight on August 27, 2019 on the new South Runway at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (@BLRAirport) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/PKE8SIIoqX — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 27, 2019

The runway will have facilities that allow landing even in zero visibility conditions. According to airport officials, the category III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) will ensure no flight is delayed due to fog.

“Following infrastructure and procedural improvements, the runways will eventually be used for independent mixed-mode operations, allowing flights to take-off and land from either runway,” the spokesperson added.

The Bengaluru International Airport is among the fastest-growing airports in the world, and it is estimated that 65 million passengers per annum are likely to use the airport as a transit point by 2024-25.

Meanwhile, a video walkthrough of the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of the Bengaluru airport had recently gone viral on social media.

