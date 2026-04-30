Bengaluru Airport records 23.9% surge in international flyers as annual passenger count hits 44 million

Written by Neysa Mary

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has reported a 23.9 per cent growth in international flyers, bringing the total passenger number for 2025-26 to 44.47 million.

In a press statement released on Thursday, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “International passenger traffic emerged as the primary growth, increasing 23.9 per cent to 7.23 million passengers. Domestic traffic grew at a more moderate pace of 3.3 per cent, reaching 37.24 million passengers. Overall passenger numbers rose 6.2 per cent year on year, reflecting consistent demand despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and highlighting Bengaluru’s growing importance as a global business and innovation hub.”

A BIAL official said that since the numbers were accounted between April 2025 and March 2026, the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28, had only a limited impact.