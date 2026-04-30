Bengaluru Airport records 23.9% surge in international flyers as annual passenger count hits 44 million

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Written by Neysa Mary
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has reported a 23.9 per cent growth in international flyers, bringing the total passenger number for 2025-26 to 44.47 million.
In a press statement released on Thursday, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “International passenger traffic emerged as the primary growth, increasing 23.9 per cent to 7.23 million passengers. Domestic traffic grew at a more moderate pace of 3.3 per cent, reaching 37.24 million passengers. Overall passenger numbers rose 6.2 per cent year on year, reflecting consistent demand despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and highlighting Bengaluru’s growing importance as a global business and innovation hub.”
A BIAL official said that since the numbers were accounted between April 2025 and March 2026, the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28, had only a limited impact.
Also, KIA witnessed 22 per cent year-on-year growth in traffic transfer, which refers to passengers, baggage, or cargo switching flights at an airport where their journey neither starts nor ends. While domestic transfers grew 3.2 per cent, international transfers recorded a significant surge of over 50 per cent, indicating strong long-term potential.
The airport’s Connections by BLR initiative played a role in improving the transfer experience and operational efficiency for airline partners, BIAL said in the statement.
Connectivity continued to expand during the year, with new international routes added to Hanoi and Riyadh. Frequencies also increased on several key routes, including London Heathrow, Bangkok, Bahrain, Jeddah, Phuket, Kuwait, Kathmandu, Munich, and Mauritius.
Among international sectors, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, London Heathrow, and Kuala Lumpur remained the busiest.
Domestically, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune led most passenger traffic, with new routes introduced to Navi Mumbai, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Bidar, Silchar (Assam), and Dimapur (Nagaland).
The airport recorded 2,80,800 air traffic movements, marking a 4.5 per cent increase year on year. Average daily movements stood at 769, with a peak of 837 in one day. Passenger handling also reached a new high, with 139,111 travellers recorded in a single day.
On the cargo front, the airport maintained consistent growth, handling 5,32,000 metric tonnes, a 6 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by a network of 15 cargo airlines operating across 38 destinations, connecting Bengaluru to major global hubs such as Chicago, Singapore, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.
The launch of the AISATS BLR Logistics Park further improved cargo capacity and processing capabilities, BIAL said.
Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express, Bengaluru.
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