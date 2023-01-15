scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Bengaluru hosts 75th Army Day for the first time

Bengaluru News Live Updates, Jan 15: HD Kumaraswamy said there is suspicion about Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's presence in Ahmedabad around the time, Santro Ravi was nabbed.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | January 15, 2023 09:19 IST
bengaluru news, karnataka news, army day news, indian expressBangalore Live News: The 75th Army Day parade at Govindaswamy parade ground. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 15, 2023: The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, for the first time, is conducted in Bengaluru this year. This is also the first time when the Army Day (the 75th year this time) is held outside the National Capital.

The 75th Army Day parade at Govindaswamy parade ground, MEG & Centre begins. The Army Day parade is being held outside the national capital for the first time. General Officer Commanding in chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande arrives at the Army Day parade.

“The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of five regimental brass bands. Each of these contingents represent regiments with glorious histories and unique traditions. The Army Day Parade will be supported by a fly-past of the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” he said.

Bengaluru news live updates: Karnataka Opposition raises speculations over Santro Ravi’s arrest in Gujarat; Wild tusker dies during capture operation in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. Follow all the latest updates from Bengaluru here.

08:47 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Army Day parade

General Officer Commanding in chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh arrives at the Army Day parade.

08:34 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Terminal 2 to be operational from today; all domestic airlines to be moved in by end of March

Kempegowda International Airport kicks off Terminal 2 operations from today, on the auspicious day of Makara Sankranti. Star Air is the first domestic airline to take off from KIA's terminal 2 towards Kalaburgi. 

According to MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Hari Marar, over the period of next few months, every 15-30 days, T2 will have one airline operationally ready. "By the end of March this year, we aim to operstionalise all the domestic airlines that have moved to T2. During this phase we also aim to achieve operational stability because T2 is a large and complex infrastructure with many inter connected and moving parts," said Marar.

He also added that, "by the early part of next financial year, we aim to move all the international airlines as well to T2 and with that by the middle of this year, the new terminal will be fully operational and running."

08:33 (IST)15 Jan 2023
75th Army Day parade at Govindaswamy parade ground

The 75th Army Day parade at Govindaswamy parade ground, MEG & Centre begins. The Army Day parade is being held outside the national capital for the first time.

Enfold study reveals impact of POCSO Act on adolescent romantic relationships

A study by a private health trust on the impact of criminalising consensual sexual acts involving adolescents above the age of 16 and below 18 years through the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has called for the need for an amendment to the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code to decriminalise consensual acts involving adolescents above 16 years of age while also ensuring that those above 16 years and below 18 years are protected against non-consensual acts under the POCSO Act.

The Enfold Proactive Health Trust’s 18-month study brings to focus the implications of the POCSO Act on adolescent sexuality. The study has found that over 1,000 girls have left their homes in fear of the repercussions of the POCSO Act.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 08:26 IST
