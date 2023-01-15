Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Bengaluru hosts 75th Army Day for the first time

Terminal 2 to be operational from today; all domestic airlines to be moved in by end of March

Kempegowda International Airport kicks off Terminal 2 operations from today, on the auspicious day of Makara Sankranti. Star Air is the first domestic airline to take off from KIA's terminal 2 towards Kalaburgi.

According to MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Hari Marar, over the period of next few months, every 15-30 days, T2 will have one airline operationally ready. "By the end of March this year, we aim to operstionalise all the domestic airlines that have moved to T2. During this phase we also aim to achieve operational stability because T2 is a large and complex infrastructure with many inter connected and moving parts," said Marar.

He also added that, "by the early part of next financial year, we aim to move all the international airlines as well to T2 and with that by the middle of this year, the new terminal will be fully operational and running."