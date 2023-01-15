Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Bengaluru hosts 75th Army Day for the first time

Bengaluru News Live Updates, January 15, 2023: The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, for the first time, is conducted in Bengaluru this year. This is also the first time when the Army Day (the 75th year this time) is held outside the National Capital.
The 75th Army Day parade at Govindaswamy parade ground, MEG & Centre begins. The Army Day parade is being held outside the national capital for the first time. General Officer Commanding in chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande arrives at the Army Day parade.
“The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of five regimental brass bands. Each of these contingents represent regiments with glorious histories and unique traditions. The Army Day Parade will be supported by a fly-past of the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” he said.
Kempegowda International Airport kicks off Terminal 2 operations from today, on the auspicious day of Makara Sankranti. Star Air is the first domestic airline to take off from KIA's terminal 2 towards Kalaburgi.
According to MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Hari Marar, over the period of next few months, every 15-30 days, T2 will have one airline operationally ready. "By the end of March this year, we aim to operstionalise all the domestic airlines that have moved to T2. During this phase we also aim to achieve operational stability because T2 is a large and complex infrastructure with many inter connected and moving parts," said Marar.
He also added that, "by the early part of next financial year, we aim to move all the international airlines as well to T2 and with that by the middle of this year, the new terminal will be fully operational and running."
