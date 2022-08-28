Bengaluru: Two police cases indicate Karnataka Raj Bhavan name was misused to cheat BJP members

The name of the Raj Bhavan in Karnataka has been used by fraudsters to cheat local BJP members of funds in two separate cases registered in Bengaluru over the last few weeks, according to the FIRs registered in the two cases.

In one case, a local BJP leader, KR Venkatesh, was convinced by two persons from Delhi claiming to represent an organisation called the Indian Journalist Compendium (IJC) that he would be given an award at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on the occasion of Independence Day, if an amount of Rs one lakh was paid to them.

The local BJP leader paid the amount through an associate on August 10 and 11 and was asked by the fraudsters to visit the Raj Bhavan on August 16 to attend the award ceremony.

However, when Venkatesh reportedly went to the Raj Bhavan on August 16 at 11am, he was informed that no award ceremony was scheduled but a casual meeting with Governor Gehlot was to be held to greet people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Thereafter, the businessman and former BJP spokesperson filed a complaint of cheating against Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha from Delhi, who claimed to represent a group called the IJC, with the Vidhana Soudha police soon after realising that he had been cheated.

According to the police complaint filed by Venkatesh, an acquaintance identified as Suresh Babu approached him initially with the offer of receiving an award at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on payment of Rs one lakh.

After agreeing to the ‘deal’, Venkatesh transferred the Rs one lakh to the account of his acquaintance Suresh Babu who, in turn, informed the victim that the funds had been transferred to the account of Gyan Prakash.

In a police complaint seeking action against the fraudsters, the local BJP leader said that Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha “used their IJC organisation to claim that an award will be presented by the honourable Governor and collected money and provided fake papers for an award”.

The Bengaluru police have arrested Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha in the cheating case.

In another instance involving the misuse of the name of the Raj Bhavan, the police have arrested a man identified as Sadrullah Khan in a cheating case that was filed three weeks ago by the special secretary to the Governor.

The special secretary to the Governor has alleged that a person identified as Dr Sadrullah Khan had been posing as a secretary to the Governor to approach people with offers of appointments to state universities and cheating them of funds.

According to the police complaint by R Prabhushankar from the Raj Bhavan, the cheating suspect defrauded three persons Santhosh S, Mallikarjun Balekai, and Geetha Sashikumar by collecting funds and promising appointments in state universities through his role as a functionary of the Raj Bhavan. Incidentally, the victims are local BJP members or leaders.

A victim, Geetha Sashikumar, was told that she would be made a member of the syndicate of the Rajiv Gandhi Health University and was provided fake documents, according to the police complaint by the Raj Bhavan official.

“The name of the office of the Governor has been misused for the creation of fake documents to procure funds from victims by claiming appointments,” says the complaint.