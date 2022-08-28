scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Two police cases indicate Karnataka Raj Bhavan name was misused to cheat BJP members

A local BJP leader, KR Venkatesh, was convinced by two persons from Delhi claiming to represent an organisation called Indian Journalist Compendium that he would be given an award at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on the occasion of Independence Day, if an amount of Rs one lakh was paid to them.

The Bengaluru police have arrested Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha in the cheating case. (Representational photo)

The name of the Raj Bhavan in Karnataka has been used by fraudsters to cheat local BJP members of funds in two separate cases registered in Bengaluru over the last few weeks, according to the FIRs registered in the two cases.

In one case, a local BJP leader, KR Venkatesh, was convinced by two persons from Delhi claiming to represent an organisation called the Indian Journalist Compendium (IJC) that he would be given an award at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on the occasion of Independence Day, if an amount of Rs one lakh was paid to them.

The local BJP leader paid the amount through an associate on August 10 and 11 and was asked by the fraudsters to visit the Raj Bhavan on August 16 to attend the award ceremony.

However, when Venkatesh reportedly went to the Raj Bhavan on August 16 at 11am, he was informed that no award ceremony was scheduled but a casual meeting with Governor Gehlot was to be held to greet people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Thereafter, the businessman and former BJP spokesperson filed a complaint of cheating against Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha from Delhi, who claimed to represent a group called the IJC, with the Vidhana Soudha police soon after realising that he had been cheated.

According to the police complaint filed by Venkatesh, an acquaintance identified as Suresh Babu approached him initially with the offer of receiving an award at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on payment of Rs one lakh.

After agreeing to the ‘deal’, Venkatesh transferred the Rs one lakh to the account of his acquaintance Suresh Babu who, in turn, informed the victim that the funds had been transferred to the account of Gyan Prakash.

Advertisement

In a police complaint seeking action against the fraudsters, the local BJP leader said that Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha “used their IJC organisation to claim that an award will be presented by the honourable Governor and collected money and provided fake papers for an award”.

The Bengaluru police have arrested Gyan Prakash and Giridhar Jha in the cheating case.

In another instance involving the misuse of the name of the Raj Bhavan, the police have arrested a man identified as Sadrullah Khan in a cheating case that was filed three weeks ago by the special secretary to the Governor.

Advertisement

The special secretary to the Governor has alleged that a person identified as Dr Sadrullah Khan had been posing as a secretary to the Governor to approach people with offers of appointments to state universities and cheating them of funds.

According to the police complaint by R Prabhushankar from the Raj Bhavan, the cheating suspect defrauded three persons Santhosh S, Mallikarjun Balekai, and Geetha Sashikumar by collecting funds and promising appointments in state universities through his role as a functionary of the Raj Bhavan. Incidentally, the victims are local BJP members or leaders.

A victim, Geetha Sashikumar, was told that she would be made a member of the syndicate of the Rajiv Gandhi Health University and was provided fake documents, according to the police complaint by the Raj Bhavan official.

More from Bangalore

“The name of the office of the Governor has been misused for the creation of fake documents to procure funds from victims by claiming appointments,” says the complaint.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:00:16 pm
Next Story

Body beautiful: How I found fat acceptance at the workplace

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement