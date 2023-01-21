Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA accuses PFI of forming ‘Killer Squads’ to establish Islamic rule by 2047

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) of forming secret teams called ‘Service Teams’ or ‘Killer Squads’ to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets as a part of a plot to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047. The accusations were made in a charge sheet filed on Friday before a special court in Bengaluru pertaining to the killing of BJP’s Yuva Morcha district committee member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July 2022.
Weeks after Anjali Singh’s death in Delhi, a woman in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly dragging a 29-year-old man on her car’s bonnet for 3-4 km. The man has also been booked for abusing and harassing the woman, as per a complaint filed by her husband. The incident allegedly took place on Ullal Main Road near Bangalore University around 10.15am on Friday.
A memo by the department of school education in Karnataka stated that the supplementary nutrition programme for children must be implemented to the fullest potential and the distribution of eggs should not be stopped owing to high costs. The memo was issued after reports of some government schools not distributing eggs along with the midday meals.
Former PM and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda expressed his condolence over the death of Shivanand Patil, the JDS candidate designated for the Sindagi seat in the Vijayapura district. Patil was 58 years old and a former minister.
Former BBMP corporator of Yelachenahalli ward V Balakrishna has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police inspector.
According to police sources, on Wednesday, Puttaramaiah approached the police alleging that a man, Bharghava, had trespassed into his land. Kaggalipura police inspector R Vijay Kumar went to the spot to conduct an inquiry. But Balakrishna, who was with Bhargava, threatened Vijay Kumar and asked him to leave. When Vijay questioned him, Balakrishna allegedly assaulted the officer.
Karnataka BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by the “killer squad” of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of a plan to create terror among members of a “specific community” and further its agenda of “establishing Islamic rule by 2047”, the NIA has told a special court while chargesheeting 18 people in the case.
A member of the BJP Yuva Morcha district committee, Nettaru was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 last year. The case was initially investigated by Karnataka police but later transferred to the NIA.
“Investigations revealed that the PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic rule by 2047, formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets,” the chargesheet has said. (Read more)
For 24 hours: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog/mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
For 48 hours: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog/mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.
A memo by the department of school education in Karnataka stated that the supplementary nutrition programme for children must be implemented to the fullest potential and the distribution of eggs should not be stopped owing to high costs. The memo was issued after reports of some government schools not distributing eggs along with the midday meals.
When deputy directors of public instruction in different districts, block education officials and other officials visited some schools for regular inspection, it was found that the school authorities were not distributing eggs as part of midday meals. (Read more)
Police have arrested a woman in Bengaluru for allegedly dragging a 29-year-old man on her car’s bonnet for 3-4 km in a road rage incident, and booked him on her husband’s counter-complaint alleging harassment.
The incident allegedly took place on Ullal Main Road near Bangalore University around 10.15 am on Friday. The Jnana Bharathi police registered two cases, including the one based on the counter-complaint.
As per the first complaint, Darshan S, who was driving a Maruti Swift car, confronted Priyanka for not stopping her Tata Nixon at a junction despite the red signal. “When I questioned the woman, she showed me a vulgar sign and abused me. I followed her car and intercepted and asked why she did so. Then a person stripped my shirt and assaulted me. Then police came to the spot and asked us to come to the police station,” he said in the complaint. (Read more)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.