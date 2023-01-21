Bengaluru News Live Updates: NIA accuses PFI of forming ‘Killer Squads’ to establish Islamic rule by 2047

Bengaluru News Live Updates: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) of forming secret teams called ‘Service Teams’ or ‘Killer Squads’ to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets as a part of a plot to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047. The accusations were made in a charge sheet filed on Friday before a special court in Bengaluru pertaining to the killing of BJP’s Yuva Morcha district committee member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July 2022.

Weeks after Anjali Singh’s death in Delhi, a woman in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly dragging a 29-year-old man on her car’s bonnet for 3-4 km. The man has also been booked for abusing and harassing the woman, as per a complaint filed by her husband. The incident allegedly took place on Ullal Main Road near Bangalore University around 10.15am on Friday.

A memo by the department of school education in Karnataka stated that the supplementary nutrition programme for children must be implemented to the fullest potential and the distribution of eggs should not be stopped owing to high costs. The memo was issued after reports of some government schools not distributing eggs along with the midday meals.