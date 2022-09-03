Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: PM Modi attends state’s BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration and foundation laying for mechanisation and industrialisation projects, in Mangaluru, Sept. 2, 2022. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also seen. (PTI)

Bengaluru News Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mangaluru to take part in an official programme Friday attended the Karnataka BJP’s core committee meeting, and gathered information on the implementation of central schemes and organisational activities of the party in the poll-bound State.

The Prime Minister attending the core committee meeting gains significance particularly with the Assembly polls to be held sometime in March-April next year. The party is confident of being back in power in 2023 by winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5. The seer was arrested on Thursday night and sent to jail in the early hours of Friday where he developed health complications. He was taken to the district hospital, where medical tests were conducted. The medical team which examined him was contemplating to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru for treatment, sources said.