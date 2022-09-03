Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: PM Modi attends state’s BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party

Bengaluru News Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mangaluru to take part in an official programme Friday attended the Karnataka BJP’s core committee meeting, and gathered information on the implementation of central schemes and organisational activities of the party in the poll-bound State.
The Prime Minister attending the core committee meeting gains significance particularly with the Assembly polls to be held sometime in March-April next year. The party is confident of being back in power in 2023 by winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.
Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5. The seer was arrested on Thursday night and sent to jail in the early hours of Friday where he developed health complications. He was taken to the district hospital, where medical tests were conducted. The medical team which examined him was contemplating to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru for treatment, sources said.
Saffron flags, portraits of V D Savarkar and Chatrapati Shivaji, songs… The Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Karnataka’s Hubballi city on Friday was all about Hindutva posturing. The procession, organised by the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali, took nearly five hours to cover just one kilometre from the Idgah Maidan in Deshpande Nagar to the immersion point at Sadashiv Nagar.
The third day of the festival saw extra police deployed along the procession route, which was marked by saffron flags, DJ music and chants of Savarkar and Shivaji. The traffic movement was also restricted to some extent.
