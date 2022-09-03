scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: PM Modi attends state’s BJP core committee meet, gathers info on govt schemes, party

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live, September 3, 2022: PM Modi attending the core committee meeting gains significance particularly with the Assembly polls to be held sometime in March-April next year.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: September 3, 2022 8:58:05 am
PM Modi in Mangaluru Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration and foundation laying for mechanisation and industrialisation projects, in Mangaluru, Sept. 2, 2022. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also seen. (PTI)

Bengaluru News Today:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Mangaluru to take part in an official programme Friday attended the Karnataka BJP’s core committee meeting, and gathered information on the implementation of central schemes and organisational activities of the party in the poll-bound State.

The Prime Minister attending the core committee meeting gains significance particularly with the Assembly polls to be held sometime in March-April next year. The party is confident of being back in power in 2023 by winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5. The seer was arrested on Thursday night and sent to jail in the early hours of Friday where he developed health complications. He was taken to the district hospital, where medical tests were conducted. The medical team which examined him was contemplating to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru for treatment, sources said.

Bengaluru Karnataka news live: Rain and thunderstorms likely in most places in Karnataka; PM Modi visited Mangaluru. Follow this space for more latest updates.

08:52 (IST)03 Sep 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah ground over, Muslim body to file contempt plea

Saffron flags, portraits of V D Savarkar and Chatrapati Shivaji, songs… The Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Karnataka’s Hubballi city on Friday was all about Hindutva posturing. The procession, organised by the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali, took nearly five hours to cover just one kilometre from the Idgah Maidan in Deshpande Nagar to the immersion point at Sadashiv Nagar.

The third day of the festival saw extra police deployed along the procession route, which was marked by saffron flags, DJ music and chants of Savarkar and Shivaji. The traffic movement was also restricted to some extent. (Read more)

08:48 (IST)03 Sep 2022
In Karnataka, PM flags infra push, inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there was no corner of the country where infrastructure projects had not been implemented by his government over the last eight years.

“Through Bharatmala, road infrastructure is being improved and through Sagarmala, port infrastructure is being developed,” he said after inaugurating and laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore in Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters in the coastal part of Karnataka — a state which is set to go to polls next year — Modi laid emphasis on port-linked projects implemented by BJP governments at the Central and state levels. (Read more)

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:47:32 am